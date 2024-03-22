The System76 Pangolin is a lightweight Linux laptop with and AMD Ryzen processor and a big screen that first debuted in 2021. Since then, System76 has update the laptop a few times bringing improvements like faster processors and better displays.

Now the company has launched a new version that increases the screen size from 15.6 inches to 16.1 inches and replaced the Ryzen 7 6800U processor from last year’s model with a Ryzen 7 7840U chip with improved CPU and graphics performance. But the new laptop still manages to weigh less than 4 pounds. The new Pangolin laptop is available from System76 for $1299 and up.

The notebook is reasonably compact for a system with such a large display, measuring 371 x 248 x 18mm (14.6″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″) and weighing 1.79 kg (3.95 pounds).

Under the hood it pairs AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840U chip with 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory (soldered to the mainboard) and two M.2 slots for up to a total of 16TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

One feature that’s been downgraded from last year’s version? Instead of a 144 Hz display, the System76 Pangolin (2024) has a 60 Hz screen. But it’s still a 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display.

Other features include a 70 Wh battery, 720p webcam, stereo speakers, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt 1.4 Mode)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x SD card reader

The laptop supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and ships with choice of Ubuntu or Pop!_OS Linux.

System76 also plans to launch a new version of its Darter Pro thin & light laptop soon, with a 14th-gen Intel processor.

via System76 Blog

