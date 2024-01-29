Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Unihertz Jelly Star is a tiny smartphone with a 3 inch, 854 x 480 pixel display, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and a 2,000 mAh battery. It sells for $210 and ships with Android 13 software.

While the phone’s claim to fame is that it’s what Unihertz calls the “world’s smallest Android 13” smartphone, it’s also more powerful than a lot of handheld game consoles. So the folks at Sugar Cubes decided to build a set of controller/cases that basically turn this tiny phone into a tiny console.

Here’s the basic idea: slide the tiny phone inside of the upcoming Sugar Cubes Jelly case and you get a whole new way to interact with the phone’s hardware thanks to a set of built-in controllers and buttons including a D-Pad, analog stick, action buttons, and shoulder triggers.

Sugar Cubes is working on two versions:

A horizontal version that puts the controllers below the display

A vertical model that puts the display in the center and the controllers on the left and right sides

According to Retrododo, installing the Jelly Star smartphone inside the horizontal version should be as simple as sliding the phone into place and then snapping the case shut. But it seems like you might need to disassemble the smartphone and remove the internals from the original case in order to use the vertical case/controller.

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet, but Sugar Cube has shared a few other details, including the fact that the cases are made from metal, and could come in a variety of colors and designs.

If the Sugar Cubes name sounds familiar, they appear to be a relatively new player in the Chinese handheld gaming space, but Retrododo says they’re expecting to launch several products this year including the Sugar Cubes Jelly controllers for the Unihertz Jelly smartphone, and the Small Universe handheld that we learned about earlier this month, which has a display that flips 90 degrees to let you switch aspect ratios.

via Retrododo and NITTRX (YouTube)

