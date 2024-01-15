Classic handheld game consoles came with a variety of screen sizes, resolutions, and aspect ratios. And that can make it difficult to find a modern handheld that has a screen perfectly suited to playing retro games designed for some of those consoles: a modern screen that handles Game Boy titles with ease will display black bars for PSP games, and vice versa.

One Chinese handheld maker has an unusual solution: a display that rotates 90 degrees to switch between landscape and portrait orientations. It’s an interesting idea… but one that might have limited utility in its current design.

That’s because the Small Universe X Sugar Cubes handheld has a 3.9 inch, 1240 x 1080 pixel OLED display with 31:27 aspect ratio (or close to 10:9, if you want to round to an easier-to-grasp number).

Flip it sideways and you have a 1080 x 1240 pixel, 27:31 screen. It’s pretty close to square in either orientation, which means that you won’t see as much benefit from switching orientation as you would if, say, you were going from 16:10 to 10:16.

That said, it’d be hard to do much better than this without wasting a lot of space with large bezels.

The handheld’s other features are said to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a metal body.

There’s no word on how much the Small Universe X Sugar Cubes will cost, when it will be available, or if it will be distributed outside of China.

via Retrododo and NITTRX (YouTube)

