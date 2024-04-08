The SolidRun Bedrock R8000 is a small, passively cooled computer that packs a lot of horsepower into a small package, with support for up to AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor.

If the design looks familiar, that’s because the new PCs are basically updated versions of last year’s Bedrock R7000 systems, but there are a few key differences. This year’s models support up to a Ryzen 9 processor (the previous models topped out at Ryzen 7). And the new models have AMD’s Ryzen 8040 series Hawk Point processors with higher-performance AI accelerators built-in.

SolidRun’s Bedrock R8000 PCs are designed for industrial usage, and while the company hasn’t announced pricing for the new PC yet, they’ll probably be too expensive for most folks to consider as solutions for home use when they hit the streets in the second half of 2024.

But they’re noteworthy because of just how much the company manages to pack into a small, passively cooled design. The Bedrock R8000 comes in three sizes:

30W model: 160 x 130 x 45mm (0.9 liter chassis)

60W model: 160 x 130 x 73mm (1.5 liter chassis)

“Tile” model (without fins): 160 x 130 x 29mm (0.6 liter)

SolidRun says the larger models support convection cooling, while the Tile variant is for conduction cooling only.

All three models have aluminum bodies and use stacked heat pipes, a “dual-layer chimney effect heat exchanger,” and liquid metal TIM to keep temperatures at acceptable levels during operation.

The Bedrock R8000 is available with a choice of AMD Ryzen Embedded 8840U, Ryzen Embedded 8845HS, or Ryzen 9 8945HS processor options, which pair 8 AMD Zen 4 CPU cores with 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores and a Ryzen AI NPU with up to 16 TOPS of AI performance.

The computer also features two SODIMM slots for up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 (non-ECC) memory, and three PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots that can be used for NVMe SSDs or up to three M.2 AI accelerators with support for over 100 TOPS of combined AI performance.

Other features include:

4 x 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel i226) ports

Intel AX210 wireless card (WiFi 6E & BT 5.3)

Quectel 4G/5G modem

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C port

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A port (10 Gbps)

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A port (5 Gbps)

2 x Mini DIsplayPort

1 x DispliayPort

1 x HDMI port

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.