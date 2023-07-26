SolidRun’s new Bedrock R7000 line of computers are compact, fanless PCs that can be configured with either an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor or a higher-power Ryzen 7 7840HS chip.

Designed for embedded and edge computing applications, there’s also support for up to three Halio-8 AI accelerators, along with plenty of support for memory, storage, connectivity, and I/O expansion. While SolidRun isn’t positioning the Bedrock R7000 computers as consumer-oriented devices, it is interesting to see that the company has managed to design a passively-cooled system with that much horsepower.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor is an 8-core, 16-thread chip with Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M integrated graphics featuring 12 RDNA 3 compute units. It’s designed for 15 to 28-watt operation, and versions of the Bedrock R7000 that feature this processor have an aluminum enclosure that measures 160 x 130 x 45mm (6.3″ x 5.1″ x 1.8″) including the fins on the sides of the case for passive heat dissipation.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840HS, meanwhile, has the same basic specs, but it’s a 35 to 54 watt chip with support for higher frequencies. Bedrock R7000 models with this chip are a bit thicker to allow for additional cooling, and measure 160 x 130 x 73mm (6.3″ x 5.1″ x 2.9″).

In addition to those fins on the side of the chassis, the SolidRun Bedrock R7000 features “liquid metal TIM, 360º stacked heat pipes, dual-layer chimney effect heat exchanger and thermal coupling of all internal devices.” SolidRun says the system can operate in temperature ranges of -40 to 85 degrees Celsius (-49 to 185 Fahrenheit) and the fanless design means it should run silently without collecting dust the same way that some systems with fans do.

All models have two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of total dual-channel memory and three M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage (or AI accelerators for the R7000 Edge AI configuration).

Other features include two 2.5 Gbe Ethernet ports (Intel I226), support for WiFi 6E (Intel AX210) and Bluetooth 5.3, and optional support for a Quectel 4G or 5G modem.

The computer supports up to four displays thanks to DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 ports plus two mini DisplayPort 2.1 ports. And the system also has four USB 3.2 Type-A ports.

press release via LinuxGizmos

