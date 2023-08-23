SimplyNUC has unveiled one of the first compact desktop computers with a 4″ x 4″ motherboard to support up to an Intel Core i9 processor. The company says the SimplyNUC Onyx will be available for pre-order starting August 29, with prices starting at $699 for an entry-level model with an Intel Core i5-13500H processor.

The little computer looks nearly identical to an Intel NUC Pro mini computer, but under the hood it packs some features Intel never offered in this form factor before getting out of the NUC hardware business. In addition to support for up to a 45-watt Intel Core i9-13900H processor, the little computer supports up to 96GB of DDR5-5200 memory.

Other features include support for up to 16TB of total storage thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay and support for M.2 SSDs. The company says shorter models without support for 2.5 inch drives are also on the way, but won’t be available at launch.

In the future there will also be a board-only option for folks that want to provide their own chassis, build their own PC, or use the board as part of an embedded system.

The SimplyNUC Onyx has a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and dual 20Gbps USB4 ports, which should allow you to connect up to four displays. There are also four USB Type-A ports, a 3.5m combo audio jack, and a DC power input for a 19V power supply.

The company typically sells its products directly through its own website, but I’m told that now that Intel is no longer making its own NUC systems, SimplyNUC plans to sell barebones versions of the Onyx mini PC through third-party distributors for the first time.

As we reported recently, SimplyNUC isn’t the only company planning to launch a 4×4 mini PC with a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor. The SimplyNUC Onyx will go head-to-head with the Geekom Mini IT13 soon.

