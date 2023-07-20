The Shuttle DL30N is a compact desktop computer with a fanless design, support for up to three displays and two 2.5 GbE Ethernet connections.
According to a recent product guide from the company, the little computer will be available soon with Intel Alder Lake-N processor options including support for up to a 7-watt Intel Core i3-N300 octa-core processor.
Lower-priced configurations will be equipped with 6-watt Intel Processor N100 or N200 quad-core chips. And all models support up to 16GB Of DDR5-4800 memory and up to two storage devices, thanks to an M.2 2280 slot and a 2.5 inch drive bay.
The computer measures 190 x 165 x 43mm (7.5″ x 6.5″ x 1.7″), making it just a tiny bit smaller than the new Shuttle DS50U, which is another fanless system with support for higher-performance 15-watt chips based on Intel’s 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” architecture.
Ports for the DL30N include:
- 1 x HDMI 2.0b
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.4a
- 1 x VGA
- 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1 x RS232/422/485 COM
- 1 x 3.5mm mic in
- 1 x 3.5mm audio out
The system also has an M.2 E-Key slot with support for an optional WiFi 5 & Bluetooth card or a 4G LTE adapter kit.
Shuttle positions the DL30N as a system for commercial applications like digital signage, kiosks, or IoT devices, which helps explain the VGA and COM ports…. and to a lesser degree, the lack of a USB-C port.
via FanlessTech