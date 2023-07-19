Intel’s NUC line of mini PCs is in the headlines these days (with the company announcing it was ending direct investment, but partnering with companies like Asus to continue developing and supporting NUC systems). But Shuttle was making small form-factor PCs long before Intel entered the game, and the company is continuing to crank out new models… even if they look nearly identical to some older models.

The new Shuttle DS50U is a small, fanless desktop computer with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1355U Raptor Lake processor. It’s designed for IoT applications like digital signage, automation, and edge computing, but it’s also a small, silent general purpose computer.

The PC features a metal and plastic chassis that measures 200 x 165 x 39.5mm (7.9″ x 6.5″ x 1.6″). Under the hood there are two SODIMM slots with support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5200 memory, two M.2 2280 slots and a 2.5 inch drive bay for storage, and an M.2 2230 connector for an optional wireless card.

Shuttle says the computer will be available with a choice of Intel Processor U300, Core i3-1315U, Core i5-1335U, or Core i7-1355U processors. These are all 15-watt chips designed for laptops and low-power desktops and they should be relatively easy to keep cool with a passive heat sink and plenty of ventilation.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x VGA

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x RS232 COM port

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

The system comes with a 90W power adapter, supports up to three displays, and supports an optional WiFi and Bluetooth card, but is also said to be compatible with 5G modems.

It’s a little odd to see a PC maker ship anything with no USB-C ports in 2023. But like I said, Shuttle has a habit of releasing new computers with the same design year after year and the new DS50U looks nearly (but not exactly) identical to the Shuttle DS10U that launched in 2019 with an 8th-gen Intel Core processor.

Pricing and availability haven’t been revealed yet.

via FanlessTech, MiniMachines and Shuttle Mini PC product guide (PDF)

