A growing number of Windows laptops feature fingerprint sensors with support for Microsoft’s Windows Hello technology. The idea is to let users login quickly by tapping a finger against the sensor rather than typing in a password or PIN.

But security researchers at Blackwing Intelligence have found “multiple vulnerabilities” in the implementation of these fingerprint sensors that allow them to login without the correct fingerprint.

Not only is Microsoft aware of the vulnerabilities – the company actually asked Blackwing to try to find vulnerabilities in “the top three fingerprint sensors embedded in laptops and used for Windows Hello fingerprint authentication,” including sensors from Goodix, Synaptic, and ELAN.

To do that, the team targeted a Dell Inspiron 15, Lenovo ThinkPad T14, and Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover with Fingerprint ID… and was able to bypass Windows Hello authentication on all three.

You can write a detailed process of how they searched for, found, and exploited security vulnerabilities in a blog post or by watching a video of Blackwing’s presentation at the Microsoft’s BlueHat security conference in October.

In a nutshell though, the hacks tended to involve convincing the fingerprint sensor that a different fingerprint than the one enabled by the Windows Hello user was legitimate.

To do that, the security researches took steps like disconnecting a fingerprint sensor from a Windows laptop, connecting it to a Raspberry Pi 4 computer running Linux and then running some MitM (Man in the Middle) code that identified valid fingerprints in the Windows database and allowed a user to enroll a new fingerprint into that database.

After that’s complete, the attacker can login using their own fingerprint, and Windows will think it’s the legitimate user.

While it took the team three months to discover and exploit these vulnerabilities, they report that they now have “three 100% reliable bypasses of Windows Hello authentication.”

Why was it so (relatively) easy? First, while Windows Hello is designed to make use of a Secure Device Connection Protocol (SDCP) that Blackwing researchers is pretty good at providing “a secure channel between the host and biometric devices,” two out of the three devices they targeted didn’t even have SDCP enabled. And SDCP only covers part of the attack surface, meaning that even on devices that do have it enabled, there are plenty of other places to look for vulnerabilities.

Blackwire’s recommendations? All companies that produce Window Hello-compatible fingerprint sensors should turn on SDCP… and hire security researchers to look for other vulnerabilities that should be patched.

It’s unclear whether the vulnerabilities that were discovered will be patched anytime soon, so if you’re concerned about security, you might want to consider switching to a PIN or unique password. If you’re more concerned with convenience, then I suppose you can just hope that nobody with the know-how and motivation gets their hands on your laptop anytime soon.

via The Verge

