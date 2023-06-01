Motorola is updating its Razr line of modern flip-phones with foldable displays by launching two new models.

The 2023 Motorola Razr phone features mid-range specs and pricing and it’s set to hit the streets later this year. And the Motorola Razr+ is launching this month, with a faster processor, bigger cover display, and several other premium features. At $1000 and up, it’s closest competitor is the similarly-priced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

Unfolded, the phones look a lot alike. Both have 6.9 inch, 2640 x 1080 pixel LTPO AMOLED displays. The Razr+ supports refresh rates up to 165 Hz, while the cheaper model tops out at 144 Hz, but I doubt most people would notice much difference.

But close the phone sand you’ll see a much more significant difference: the Razr has a tiny 1.5 inch display that’s meant for notifications and other basic content, while the Razr+ has a 3.6 inch, high-res, high-brightness display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

You can use it to frame your camera shots when shooting selfies or making video calls. But you can also use the screen to run just about any Android app without unfolding your phone first. It’s a bit small by modern smartphone standards, but it’s big enough to let you get plenty done without switching to the much larger interior display.

Motorola has also introduced a Panels software experience that can be used to show custom home screens with app icons, widgets, and other content on the cover display. And there’s an option to switch apps between running in full-screen mode (so they extend all the way to the bottom of the screen, where the two rear cameras are located), or a compact view (leaving a black border along the bottom so that the cameras don’t hide part of the app).

Under the hood, the Razr+ also has a faster processor (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 rather than Snapdragon 7 Gen 1), faster storage (UFS 3.1 rather than UFS 2.2), and a different camera system. It’s also a tiny bit thinner… but both phones are among the thinnest foldables around.

Motorola says it’s also made the phone “nearly creaseless,” which is something we’ve heard from foldable phone makers before, but this time independent testers are actually confirming that you may barely even notice the crease when using the phone in unfolded mode.

There are a few reasons why the cheaper Razr still might be a more interesting option for some folks. First, it has a bigger battery than the Razr+ (4,200 mAh compared with 3,800 mAh). And more importantly, it’s expected to cost substantially less, which could make it one of the most affordable phones to date with a foldable display when it launches later this year.

Unfortunately Motorola isn’t saying exactly how much the phone will cost in global markets. But it’s already on sale in China for CNY 3,999 (about $565). The Razr+ starts at CNY 5,699 ($805) in that country, so I’d expect the Razr (2023) to sell for closer to $700 or $800 globally.

Here are some key specs for both:

Razr+ Razr (2023) Display (primary) 6.9 inches

2640 x 1080 pixels

LTPO AMOLED

165 Hz

1,100 nits peak brightness

HDR10+ 6.9 inches

2640 x 1080 pixels

LTPO AMOLED

144 Hz

1,100 nits peak brightness

HDR10+ Display (cover) 3.6 inches

1066 x 1056px

pOLED

1,400 nits peak brightness

144 Hz 1.5 inches

368 x 194 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 RAM 8GB or 12GB 8GB or 12GB Storage 256GB or 512GB

UFS 3.1 128GB or 256GB

UFS 2.2 Cameras 12MP (primary)

13MP (ultrawide + macro)

32MP (front-facing) 64MP (primary)

13MP (ultrawide + macro)

32MP (front-facing) Battery 3,800 mAh 4,200 mAh Charging 30W (wired)

5W (wireless) Water resistance IP52 Software Android 13

3 major OS updates Starting Price $1000 ? Availability June 1: China, Europe

June 23: US, Canada

Coming soon: Latin America, Asia Coming soon: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia

One thing to keep in mind is that in China and Europe, the Razr+ and Razr (2023) are known by slightly different names: the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.