The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a mid-range Android tablet with a 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel display and a Samsung S-Pen for pressure-sensitive input.
Since first launching in 2020, the tablet has been the most affordable Samsung device with S-Pen support. No Samsung is giving the tablet the second spec bump in four years. A new model with a faster processor and newer software will be available starting March 28, 2024.
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite looks… identical to the 2020 and 2022 versions of the tablet. What’s new is on the inside.
Samsung has updated the processor to an Exynos 1280 chip that should bring a boost in CPU and graphics performance over the Snapdragon 720G chip used in the previous model. And the new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ships with Android 14 pre-installed, which is the latest stable version of Android available at the moment.
Almost everything else about the tablet remains unchanged, so you’re still looking at 4GB of RAM, a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage, stereo speakers, an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and 7,040 mAh battery plus a microSD card reader and 3.5mm audio jack.
One small update? The 2024 version of the tablet supports Bluetooth 5.3, whereas earlier models topped out at Bluetooth 5.0.
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020)
|Display
|10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 LCD
S-Pen
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 1280
2 x Cortex-A78 cores @ 2.4 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G68 MC4 graphics
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2 x Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz
6 x Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55) CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz
Adreno 618 graphics
8nm
|Samsung Exynos 9610
4 x Cortex-A73 CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz
4 x Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.7 GHz
Mali-G72 MP3 graphics
10nm
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB or 128GB
|64GB
|64GB or 128GB
|Initial Software
|Android 14
|Android 12
|Android 10
|Front camera
|5MP fixed-focus
|Rear camera(s)
|8MP auto-focus
|Battery
|7,040 mAh
|USB
|USB Type-C
|Headphone?
|3.5mm
|microSD?
|Yes
|WiFi
|WiFi 5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|Dimensions
|244.5mm x 154.3mm x 7mm
|Weight
|467 grams
|465 grams
|467 grams
I have to assume that Samsung is taking an if-it-ain’t-broke-don’t-fix-it approach to this tablet. With S-Pen support and a reasonably fast processor, it’s a step above the company’s Galaxy A-series tablets, but with just 4GB of RAM, a FHD+ display, and a physical design that hasn’t been updated in four years, it’s a step below the latest Galaxy Tab S series.
Still, updating the processor and operating system could keep the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite attractive for new customers who might have been turned off by the increasingly dated hardware in older models.
Samsung hasn’t announced how much Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will cost, but recent leaks have indicated it would sell for around 400 to 450 Euros in Europe.
That’s what’s passes as affordable?
I suppose if you compare it to an apple product, sure. But that is an embarrassingly low amount of RAM nowadays and the display tech’s the same as stuff from 4 (nearly 5 when this thing actually gets into anyone’s hands) years ago at this point. Even the processor is barely an upgrade.
Its so stagmented that the only thing worthy to note is that it… Has a newer version of Android. That’s it. I mean, I guess bluetooth 5.3 but… Really that isn’t going to be revolutionizing anyone’s life either.
This just feels like an excuse to make people pay an extra hundred, two hundred bucks for 5 year old hardware with absolutely zero changes.
The nice thing about these tablets is that they sell for $400+ at launch, but usually drop below $300 within a few months, and the previous-gen model will likely get even cheaper.