Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a 10.4 inch Android tablet with a FHD+ touchscreen display and support for Samsung’s pressure-sensitive S-Pen. It’s also one of the most affordable S-Pen enabled devices.

When Samsung first launched the tablet in 2020, it had a list price of $350, and two years later, when the company released an updated model with a faster processor, it was priced within the same ballpark. Both models often go on sale, with prices sometimes falling as low as $200. Now Samsung is preparing to launch another update to this tablet, bringing a faster processor and newer version of Google’s Android operating system.

A series of leaks over the past few weeks have indicated that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite (2024) refresh will look identical to earlier models on the outside. It has the same 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, USB-C port, and headphone jack.

The battery, cameras, memory, and storage don’t appear to have changed either.

What is new is that the tablet will have a Samsung Exynos 1280 processor that combines two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores with six Cortex-A55 cores and Mali-G68 MC4 graphics. While this isn’t exactly a state-of-the-art processor, it should bring at least a modest speed bump over the Snapdragon 720G chip used in the 2022 model and an even bigger improvement over the Exynos 9610 processor used in the 2020 version.

The new version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also expected to ship with Android 14, and will likely continue to be supported by Samsung for longer than either of the older models.

While these modest spec bumps might not be enough to encourage anyone with a previous-gen Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to upgrade, they could make the new model more attractive than the older versions for new customers.

There’s no word on exactly when the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will be available, but it’s expected to come in at least two versions: a WiFi-only tablet with the model number SM-P620 and a 4G LTE version called the SM-P625. According to German site WinFuture, they’re expected to sell for around 400 Euros and 450 Euros, respectively. I suspect that means they’ll go for around $400 to $450 in the US, although if history tells us anything, it’s that those prices will likely fall within the first year after the new tablet goes on sale.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020) Display 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 LCD

S-Pen Processor Samsung Exynos 1280

2 x Cortex-A78 cores @ 2.4 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G68 MC4 graphics Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

2 x Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz

6 x Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55) CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 618 graphics

8nm Samsung Exynos 9610

4 x Cortex-A73 CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz

4 x Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.7 GHz

Mali-G72 MP3 graphics

10nm RAM 4GB Storage 64GB (at least) 64GB 64GB or 128GB Initial Software Android 14 Android 12 Android 10 Front camera 5MP fixed-focus Rear camera(s) 8MP auto-focus Battery 7,040 mAh USB USB Type-C Headphone? 3.5mm microSD? Yes WiFi ? WiFi 5 Bluetooth 5.3 5.0 GPS Yes Dimensions 244.5mm x 154.3mm x 7mm Weight ? 465 grams 467 grams

