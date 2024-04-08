Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an Android tablet with a 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, a Samsung Exynos 1280 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It’s also the cheapest Samsung tablet with S-Pen support.

First announced in March, the tablet is now available in the US for $330 and up. It’s sold exclusively through Amazon at the moment, and as part of a launch promotion you can get a $100 Amazon gift card for free with the purchase of a tablet.

The tablet is a pretty modest upgrade over the 2022 version. It has the same physical design and features, including a 7,040 mAh battery, USB-C port for charging and data, a 3.5mm audio jack, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera.

The only significant changes are that Samsung’s newer model ships with Android 14 and it has a newer processor that should deliver a modest performance bump.

Before pulling out your wallet, it’s worth considering how much you want a tablet with a pressure-sensitive pen for writing and drawing. Because the Galaxy S6 Lite (2024) isn’t the only new budget tablet Samsung has launched for the US market this year.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is an 11 inch model with a 1920 x 1200 pixel, 90 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a choice of memory and storage configurations: 4GB/64GB or 8GB/128GB. Prices start at $220 for the Galaxy Tab A9+, the processor should offer similar performance to the Exynos 1280, and the cheaper tablet is available with up to twice as much memory.

But it doesn’t have S-Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Display 10.4 inches

2000 x 1200 pixels

60 Hz 11 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

90 Hz Processor Samsung Exynos 1280

2 x Cortex-A78 cores @ 2.4 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G68 MC4 graphics Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

2 x Kryo Gold (Cortex-A78) cores @ 2.2 GHz

6 Kryo Silver (Cortex-A55) cores @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 619 graphics RAM / Storage 4GB / 64GB

4GB / 128GB 4GB / 64GB

8GB / 128GB Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) Connectivity WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.3 WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

4G LTE (optional) Battery 7,040 mAh battery 7,040 mAh battery Cameras 8MP (rear)

2MP (front) 8MP (rear)

5MP (front) Audio Stereo 1W speakers

Dolby Atmos sound Quad 1.2 W speakers

Dolby Atmos sound Software Android 13

One UI 5.1

2-app multi-window Android 13

One UI 5.1

3-app multiwindow Materials Metal body Dimensions 245 x 154 x 7mm 257 x 169 x 7mm Weight 465 grams 480 grams Retail Price 4GB / 64GB for $330

4GB / 128GB for $400 4GB / 64GB (WiFi) for $220

4GB / 64GB (4G LTE) for $270

8GB / 128GB (WiFi) for $270

On the one hand, the $100 gift card Amazon is offering right now sort of levels the playing field here. On the other, the Galaxy Tab A9+ has been out for a few months and it’s already available at discounted prices – at time of publication you can pick one up from Amazon for as little as $170.

