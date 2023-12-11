The upcoming Retroid Pocket 4 is a handheld game system with a 4.7 inch HD display, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a microSD card reader, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Designed for retro gaming, the handheld also features hall sensor joysticks and analog triggers. And it will be available in two configurations, with the base Retroid Pocket 4 selling for $150 and a Retroid Pocket 4 Pro going for $200.

Both models measure 185 x 83 x 16mm and weigh 261 grams. Both have a fan for active cooling, a USB-C port for charging and data, and an HDMI port with support for 720p video output.

And both have the same 1344 x 750 pixel, 450 nit touchscreen display as the Retroid Pocket 3+. In fact, the physical design hasn’t changed much.

What’s new is that the Retroid Pocket 4 series handhelds feature faster processors, better graphics, and support for up to twice as much memory, and speedier storage and wireless capabilities.

So what’s the difference between the standard and pro models?

The $150 Retroid Pocket 4 has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and 4GB of LPDDR4x memory, while the $200 Retroid Pocket 4 Pro has a Dimensity 1100 chip and 8GB of RAM.

Dimensity 900 Dimensity 1100 Performance CPU cores 2 x Cortex-A78 @ 2.4 GHz 4 x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6 GHz Efficiency CPU cores 6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz 4 x Cortex-A76 @ 2 GHz Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9

One other difference is that the Pro model supports 1080p video output over the USB-C port, thanks to support for DisplayPort Alt Mode, but this functionality isn’t available on the entry-level model.

According to Retrododo, either handheld should be able to handle emulation of old-school game consoles up to the Nintendo Game Cube and PlayStation 2, but the $50 premium for the Pro could be a small price to pay for a pretty significant performance boost.

The Retrodo 4 is expected to come in several color options, including black, white, red, green, and transparent, as well as what I can only really described as an SNES-inspired grey and purple design.

It’s unclear when you’ll be able to buy one though. Retroid says “launch details will be announced at a later date.”

via @carygolomb

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.