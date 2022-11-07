The Retroid Pocket 3+ is a handheld game console with a 4.7 inch display, built-in game controllers and software based on Android 11. In other words, it looks an awful lot like the Retroid Pocket 3 that  launched this summer.

But the new model earns the plus in its name in a few ways. It has a higher-performance processor and graphics, more memory and storage, and a bigger battery. It also costs a little more. The Retroid Pocket 3+ is expected to go up for pre-order this week for $149.

The new model ships standard with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, has a Unisoc T618 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics, and sports a 4,500 mAh battery.

It will be available in eight different color options, and customers who already own a Retroid Pocket 3 can save $25 by using the coupon RP3OWNER at checkout… if you want to upgrade just a few months after buying a very similar device.

Here’s a comparison of key specs for the two different models:

Retroid Pocket 3+Retroid Pocket 3
Display4.7 inches
1334 x 750 px
450 nits
Touchscreen
ProcessorUnisoc T618
2 x ARM Cortex-A75 @ 2 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz		Unisoc T310
1 x ARM Cortex-A75 @ 2 GHz
3 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz
GraphicsMali-G52 MC2 @ 850 MHzPowerVR GE8300 @ 800 MHz
Memory4GB
LPDDR4x-1866		2GB or 3GB
LPDDR4x
Storage128GB eMMC 5.1
microSD card reader		32GB eMMC
microSD card reader
Ports1 x USB Type-C
1 x micro HDMI
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Battery4,500 mAh4,000 mAh
SoftwareAndroid 11
Dimensions184.65 x 81.38 x 24.23mm
Weight235 grams
Price$149$119 and up

Both models also feature stereo 2W speakers, support for 720p video output over HDMI, and fanless designs.

Two specs that I’m a little suspicious of though, are the size and weight. Considering the larger battery in the new model, it seems like the Retroid Pocket 3+ should be a little larger and/or heavier. But the specs listed on the Retroid website suggest that it’s not.

via Retrokezins

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.