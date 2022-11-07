The Retroid Pocket 3+ is a handheld game console with a 4.7 inch display, built-in game controllers and software based on Android 11. In other words, it looks an awful lot like the Retroid Pocket 3 that launched this summer.

But the new model earns the plus in its name in a few ways. It has a higher-performance processor and graphics, more memory and storage, and a bigger battery. It also costs a little more. The Retroid Pocket 3+ is expected to go up for pre-order this week for $149.

The new model ships standard with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, has a Unisoc T618 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics, and sports a 4,500 mAh battery.

It will be available in eight different color options, and customers who already own a Retroid Pocket 3 can save $25 by using the coupon RP3OWNER at checkout… if you want to upgrade just a few months after buying a very similar device.

Here’s a comparison of key specs for the two different models:

Retroid Pocket 3+ Retroid Pocket 3 Display 4.7 inches

1334 x 750 px

450 nits

Touchscreen Processor Unisoc T618

2 x ARM Cortex-A75 @ 2 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz Unisoc T310

1 x ARM Cortex-A75 @ 2 GHz

3 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 @ 850 MHz PowerVR GE8300 @ 800 MHz Memory 4GB

LPDDR4x-1866 2GB or 3GB

LPDDR4x Storage 128GB eMMC 5.1

microSD card reader 32GB eMMC

microSD card reader Ports 1 x USB Type-C

1 x micro HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 4,500 mAh 4,000 mAh Software Android 11 Dimensions 184.65 x 81.38 x 24.23mm Weight 235 grams Price $149 $119 and up

Both models also feature stereo 2W speakers, support for 720p video output over HDMI, and fanless designs.

Two specs that I’m a little suspicious of though, are the size and weight. Considering the larger battery in the new model, it seems like the Retroid Pocket 3+ should be a little larger and/or heavier. But the specs listed on the Retroid website suggest that it’s not.

via Retrokezins