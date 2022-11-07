The Retroid Pocket 3+ is a handheld game console with a 4.7 inch display, built-in game controllers and software based on Android 11. In other words, it looks an awful lot like the Retroid Pocket 3 that launched this summer.
But the new model earns the plus in its name in a few ways. It has a higher-performance processor and graphics, more memory and storage, and a bigger battery. It also costs a little more. The Retroid Pocket 3+ is expected to go up for pre-order this week for $149.
The new model ships standard with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, has a Unisoc T618 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 graphics, and sports a 4,500 mAh battery.
It will be available in eight different color options, and customers who already own a Retroid Pocket 3 can save $25 by using the coupon RP3OWNER at checkout… if you want to upgrade just a few months after buying a very similar device.
Here’s a comparison of key specs for the two different models:
|Retroid Pocket 3+
|Retroid Pocket 3
|Display
|4.7 inches
1334 x 750 px
450 nits
Touchscreen
|Processor
|Unisoc T618
2 x ARM Cortex-A75 @ 2 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz
|Unisoc T310
1 x ARM Cortex-A75 @ 2 GHz
3 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2 @ 850 MHz
|PowerVR GE8300 @ 800 MHz
|Memory
|4GB
LPDDR4x-1866
|2GB or 3GB
LPDDR4x
|Storage
|128GB eMMC 5.1
microSD card reader
|32GB eMMC
microSD card reader
|Ports
|1 x USB Type-C
1 x micro HDMI
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Software
|Android 11
|Dimensions
|184.65 x 81.38 x 24.23mm
|Weight
|235 grams
|Price
|$149
|$119 and up
Both models also feature stereo 2W speakers, support for 720p video output over HDMI, and fanless designs.
Two specs that I’m a little suspicious of though, are the size and weight. Considering the larger battery in the new model, it seems like the Retroid Pocket 3+ should be a little larger and/or heavier. But the specs listed on the Retroid website suggest that it’s not.
via Retrokezins