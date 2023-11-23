Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is expected to bring big performance gains to next-gen flagship phones. But the RedMagic 9 Pro and RedMagic 9 Pro+ gaming phones kick things up another few notches by pairing that processor with a 22,000 RPM cooling fan, up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, among other things.

The new phones are already up for pre-order in China with prices starting at ¥4399 (about $620), and a global launch is scheduled for mid-December, with the phones expected to ship to customers worldwide starting in early January.

ZTE subsidiary Nubia has been selling gaming phones under the RedMagic brand for years, packing in a bunch of features to enable better CPU and graphics performance, enhanced cooling, and long battery life, among other things.

The new RedMagic 9 series features 6.8 inch, 2480 x 1116 pixel, 120 Hz displays with 960 Hz average screen touch sampling rates, 520 Hz shoulder triggers, and a cooling system that includes the aforementioned fan as well as a vapor chamber. And it wouldn’t be a gaming device if it didn’t have support for RGB lighting effects, this time courtesy of a strip on the back of the phone plus shoulder button lights.

The RedMagic 9 Pro comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations and features a 5500 mAh battery and 80W faster charger.

Meanwhile the RedMagic 9 Pro+ is available with 16GB or 24GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage and comes with a 6500 mAh battery and 165W charger.

Both phones measures 164 x 76 x 9mm and weigh 229 grams, and both feature a USB 3.2 Type-C port, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and three microphones plus a

