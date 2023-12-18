Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The RedMagic 9 Pro is a smartphone designed for gamers, with features like RGB lighting effects, a fan for active cooling, and touch-sensitive shoulder triggers.

But it’s also a phone that pairs high-end specs with an upper mid-range price tag, which could make it attractive for non-gamers as well. The phone launched in China in November, and now a global version is on the way. RedMagic says its new flagship will be available for pre-order worldwide starting December 27, 2023 with prices starting at $649 (or £579 in the UK, €649 in Europe, $13,999 in Mexico, or $4,569 in Brazil.

The starting price is for a model with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, but higher-priced models support up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

All models feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor plus a custom Red Core 2 Pro chip that’s described as a “dedicated gaming chip” that handles things like RGB lighting, haptic feedback, and audio processing.

The phone has a 6.8 inch, 2480 x 1116 pixel, AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 960 Hz touch sampling rate, and support for up to 1600 nits peak brightness.

Other features include a 6500 mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W fast charging, and a cooling system that includes a 22,00 RPM fan as well as “high thermal conductivity gel,” and copper and graphene materials to help dissipate heat and allow the phone’s hardware to run at full speeds for longer without the phone getting too hot to hold.

There are two rear cameras, a Samsung GN5 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization and a Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera, along with a 16MP under-display front-facing camera.

Customers in China also have the option of picking up a RedMagic 9 Pro+ with up to 24GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 165W charger. But it looks like international customers will be limited to the non-plus model, at least for now.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.