The MINISFORUM AtomMan X7 Ti is a mini PC that pushes the boundaries of what you can expect from a small form-factor desktop. Not only is it MINISFORUM’s first mini PC with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Meteor Lake processor, but this little PC also features a small touchscreen display on the cover, a built-in mic and webcam, and support for high-speed wired and wireless networking and connectivity.

MINISFORUM hasn’t announced how much all of those features will cost yet, but the company plans to begin taking pre-orders for the AtomMan X7 Ti on May 20, 2024.

The computer is powered by Intel’s 16-core, 22-thread processor with support for CPU speeds up to 5.1 GHz, Intel Arc integrated graphics with 8 Xe GPU cores, and a neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated AI features. While this is a chip designed for high-end laptops, MINISFORUM says it’s configured with a 65 watt TDP to offer desktop-class performance.

Under the hood there are two SODIMM slots with support for up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 storage, as well as an M.2 2230 slot that I believe can be used for PCIe 4.0 storage or a WiFi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card (it’s a little unclear from the spec sheet whether there’s one M.2 2230 slot or two).

But the processor, memory, and storage are some of the most normal things about this little PC. Let’s look at some of the things that make it weird.

On the cover there’s a 4 inch 480p touchscreen display that you can use to display system information, a clock, and other information. While this is the part of the mini PC that would normally be facing upward, it’s pretty clear that MINISFORUM build this little computer to stand on its side, because there’s also a 1080p webcam and dual digital microphones, allowing you to use the AtomMan X7 Ti to hop on video calls without the need for a USB webcam.

MINISOFORUM says the camera is Windows Hello-compatible, which means it should also have an IR camera capable of face recognition, allowing you to quickly login to your computer by lookin gat it. And thanks to the integrated NPU, the system supports Windows Studio Effects including eye correction and enhanced background blur.

There’s also a physical switch that lets you disable the camera when you’re not using it.

The other thing that makes this little computer stand out are its ports. In addition to standard USB, audio, and video ports, the AtomMan X7 Ti has an OCuLink port with support for high-speed connections to accessories like external graphics docks and a pair of 5 Gbit/s Ethernet jacks, making this the first mini PC designed for consumer use that supports 5GBASE-T networking.

Here’s a run-down of the computer’s ports:

2 x RJ45 Ethernet ports (5 Gbit/s)

1 x OCuLink port (64 Gbps)

2 x USB4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input (19V)



All of that fits inside a package that measures 145 x 145 x 49mm (5.7″ x 5.7″ x 1.9″). The MINISFORUM AtomMan X7 Ti ships with Windows 11 pre-installed.

MINISFORUM first teased this little computer earlier this year, but at the time it had a different name, was expected to have 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and we hadn’t heard about the OCuLink port.

