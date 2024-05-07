Since Apple transitioned its laptop and desktop computers from Intel to Apple Silicon a few years ago, the company has typically taken a PC-first approach toward launching new processors. But in a break from that tradition, the first device powered by Apple’s new M4 processor is an iPad.

The 2024 iPad Pro lineup includes 11 inch and 13 inch tablets that Apple says are its thinnest products ever, but also the most powerful tablets from the company to date thanks to the new Apple M4 processor.

The new tablets feature Apple’s new “Ultra Retina XDR” display, which consists of two OLED display panels for up to 1000 nits brightness or 1600 peak brightness. The 11 inch model measures just 5.3mm thick and weighs 0.98 pounds, while the 13 inch version is 5.1mm and 1.28 pounds. And the tablets are now designed to be landscape-first devices, with the front-facing 12MP camera and Face ID system positioned for use in landscape orientation.

Apple says the M4 processor that powers the new tablets features:

CPU 4 x Performance cores 6 x Efficiency cores

GPU 10-cores Next-gen architecture AV1 decoding

Neural Engine 16 cores 38 TOPs

Display Engine Tandem OLED support 10Hz – 120 Hz ProMotion



Apple says the new chip offers up to 50% faster CPU performance than the M2 chip used in the previous-gen iPad Pro, and up to 4 times the graphics performance.

Entry-level models also now ship with 256GB of storage, which is twice as much as the previous-gen.

The new iPad Pro is available for pre-order today with prices starting at $999 for the 11 inch model or $1299 for the 13 inch version. It should be available starting next week.

If you’re wondering what you’re supposed to do with all the extra horsepower in an Apple tablet with an M4 processor, Apple has just launched a new version of its Final Cut Pro video editing application that, among other things, brings support for external storage devices and Live Multicam recording to the iPad.

Apple has also launched updated accessories, including a new Magic Keyboard made for the latest iPad Pro (priced at $299 for the 11 inch and $349 for the 13 inch model), and a new $129 iPad Pencil Pro that introduces new features including “Barrell roll,” and “squeeze” support for rotating objects while you’re moving them, or changing brushes or functions. There’s also now support for the Find My network, helping you locate a missing Apple Pencil.

The iPad Pencil Pro is also compatible with the 2024 iPad Air with an M2 processor, if you want to use the new pen with a lower-priced tablet.

press release

