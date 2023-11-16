Punkt is a Swiss company that makes products featuring minimalist design and features, including an alarm clock, USB charger, and a simple line of cellphones including the Punkt MP01 and MP02.
But earlier this year we learned the company was working on its first smartphone with a touchscreen display, and possibly a BlackBerry clone with a physical keyboard. Now the first of those devices is up for pre-order. The Punkt MC02 is a smartphone with a stripped down, privacy-focused version of Android called Apostrophy OS, and it’s available for pre-order for $749.
For that price you get a smartphone with specs, that honestly feel a bit mid-range. But the phone comes with a 2-year warranty, a 1-year subscription to Apostrophy Services (including secure email, calendar, contact management, and storage), and a de-Googled version of Android 13 that’s based on grapheneOS.
That said, you could probably find a phone with similar specs for half the price, so the main reason to invest is probably because you like the look or ethos of the phone and/or want to support Punkt’s business model of focusing on minimalist devices.
So what kind of mid-range specs are we talking about?
- Display: 6.67 inches, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60 Hz, 400 nits
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900
- RAM: 6GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 128GB UFS 2.2 + microSD cards up to 2TB
- Cameras:
- Front: 24MP
- Rear: 64MP primary, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro
- Battery: 5,500 mAh
- Charging: 18W wired + 18W wireless
- Ports: USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm headphone
- Wireless: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G, 4G LTE
- Audio: Stereo speakers, dual microphones
- Security: Fingerprint sensor (side mounted)
The phone measures 166 x 78 x 11mm and weighs 236 grams.
Making a niche device is always tricky, but one thing that doesn’t make much sense to do is give people a phone that physically isn’t much different from anything else. Not that it’s easy to do anything besides take some off the shelf Chinese ODM product and build a ROM around whatever blobs they give you.
However, at this point, doing RCS without google’s proprietary API on an AOSP ROM would be special enough. Not that they could have anticipated Apple giving in to the Digital Markets Act by making RCS something you can’t not have.