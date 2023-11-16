Punkt is a Swiss company that makes products featuring minimalist design and features, including an alarm clock, USB charger, and a simple line of cellphones including the Punkt MP01 and MP02.

But earlier this year we learned the company was working on its first smartphone with a touchscreen display, and possibly a BlackBerry clone with a physical keyboard. Now the first of those devices is up for pre-order. The Punkt MC02 is a smartphone with a stripped down, privacy-focused version of Android called Apostrophy OS, and it’s available for pre-order for $749.

For that price you get a smartphone with specs, that honestly feel a bit mid-range. But the phone comes with a 2-year warranty, a 1-year subscription to Apostrophy Services (including secure email, calendar, contact management, and storage), and a de-Googled version of Android 13 that’s based on grapheneOS.

That said, you could probably find a phone with similar specs for half the price, so the main reason to invest is probably because you like the look or ethos of the phone and/or want to support Punkt’s business model of focusing on minimalist devices.

So what kind of mid-range specs are we talking about?

Display : 6.67 inches, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60 Hz, 400 nits

: 6.67 inches, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60 Hz, 400 nits Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 900

: MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM : 6GB LPDDR5

: 6GB LPDDR5 Storage : 128GB UFS 2.2 + microSD cards up to 2TB

: 128GB UFS 2.2 + microSD cards up to 2TB Cameras : Front : 24MP Rear : 64MP primary, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro

: Battery : 5,500 mAh

: 5,500 mAh Charging : 18W wired + 18W wireless

: 18W wired + 18W wireless Ports : USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm headphone

: USB 2.0 Type-C, 3.5mm headphone Wireless : WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G, 4G LTE

: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G, 4G LTE Audio : Stereo speakers, dual microphones

: Stereo speakers, dual microphones Security: Fingerprint sensor (side mounted)

The phone measures 166 x 78 x 11mm and weighs 236 grams.

via CrackBerry

