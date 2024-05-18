The AYANEO AM01 is a small desktop computer designed to look like a classic Mac. When it launched late last year it was positioned as a small, cheap computer with support for AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Ryzen 7 5700U mobile chips.

In March AYANEO added a higher-performance model with a Ryzen 7 5800U chip. And now the company is preparing to launch a much more powerful version called the AYANEO AM01S with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor. It also has an actual screen on top of the case, where the original had just a black rectangle. And the screen flips upward so you can use it as a secondary screen for status information or other details (although it’s small enough that it’s clear that the AM01S is designed for use with a larger external monitor).

Aside from the functional display, the AM01 has a similar design to the AM01, meaning it’s designed to resemble a 1984-era Mac, but smaller. But this is a thoroughly modern computer with an AMD Ryzen processor featuring eight Zen 4 CPU cores and RNDA 3 integrated graphics, and plenty of modern ports.

AYANEO AM01S AYANEO AM01 Processor options Ryzen 7 8845HS

Ryzen 9 8945HS Ryzen 3 3200U

Ryzen 7 5800U Ports 2 x HDMI

2 x USB4 Type-C

6 x USB Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC Power input 1 x HDMI2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input Cooling 2 x fans

65W cooling capacity 1 x fan

4 x copper heat tubes

35W cooling capacity

While AYANEO hasn’t announced pricing, availability or other specs for the upcoming AM01S, the original AYANEO AM01 supports up to 64GB of RAM (or 32GB for models with Ryzen 3 chips), and up to two storage devices (one PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD and a 2.5 inch SATA 3 hard drive or SSD).

I suspect the new model will have similar features, although it will probably support faster storage.

via AYANEO (blog) and AYANEO (YouTube)

