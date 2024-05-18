AYANEO is the latest handheld gaming PC maker to launch a compact graphics dock with OCuLink and USB4 ports, allowing you to add a discrete GPU to a handheld, laptop, or desktop computer. And for some reason the new AYANEO AG01 uses the exact same AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU as the other players in this space: the GPD G1 and ONEXPLAYER ONEXGPU.

The AYANEO AG01 does stand out in at least one way though: an unusual design that the company says is inspired by sci-fi spaceships although if you ask me it looks more like a sci-fi gun.

Anyway, for better or worse AYANEO says the AG01 is the first in its “AYANEO Starship” series, suggesting we could see more graphics docks from the company in the future.

This first model has a two-tone design, either coming in red and black or grey and darker grey. Both models have RGB lighting. But it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and in this case that’s an AMD Radeon mobile GPU with RDNA 3 architecture, 32 computer units, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, support for frequencies up to 2.3 GHz, and a 120W TGP. There’s also a fan for active cooling.

AYANEO also fit an M.2 2280 slot inside the case, allowing you to use the dock for additional storage as well as additional graphics power.

Ports include:

2 x DisplayPort 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x OCuLink (64 Gbps)

1 x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

Pricing and availability details should be announced closer to launch.

via AYANEO (blog) and AYANEO (YouTube)

