Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Monday is National Streaming Day, an “unofficial holiday” invented by Roku. And while the company is using it as an excuse to mark down prices on some media streaming hardware, Roku is also offering some pretty nice streaming media deals.
Want to catch up on the latest shows or movies on STARZ, Acorn, Cinemax or Shudder? They’re just some of the channels that Roku is offering for $1 per month for up to 2 months when you subscribe through the Roku Channel. MGM+ and HIDIVE are also available for $1, while Britbox is on sale for $2 per month.
One thing to keep in mind is that you need to start your subscriptions by May 22 in order to qualify for those promotional prices… and make sure to cancel before the end of the promo period if you don’t want to pay full price in future months.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming media deals
- STARZ for $1/month for up to 2 months – Roku Channel
- MGM+ for $1/month for up to 2 months – Roku Channel
- Cinemax for $1/month for up to 2 months – Roku Channel
- Shudder for $1/month for up to 2 months – Roku Channel
- Acorn TV for $1/month for up to 2 months – Roku Channel
- HIDIVE for $1/month for up to 2 months – Roku Channel
- Britbox for $2/month for up to 2 months – Roku Channel
- 1 month Apple TV+, 3 month Apple Music subscription free for eligible subscribers – Roku Channel
eBook deals
- Kindle Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon
- Amazon Book Sale – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of DRM-free sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
Other
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12″ convertible Chromebook w/Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $249 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Slim 7 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $700 – B&H
- TerraMaster F4-210 4-bay NAS for $158 – Newegg Group Buy (discount price is unlocked when enough people order)