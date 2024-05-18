The AYANEO Air 1S is a handheld gaming PC featuring a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display and an AMD Ryzen processor with RDNA 3 graphics.

When it first launched last summer the little gaming computer was powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, but now AYANEO has announced plans for an upgraded AYANEO Air 1S with a Ryzen 7 8840U processor.

That’s… honestly a pretty modest upgrade. AMD’s latest chip is virtually identical to its predecessor in almost every way. It’s still an 8-core, 16-thread processor with Zen 4 CPU cores capable of speeds up to 5.1 GHz and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU compute units.

The only thing that’s new is that the NPU (neural processing unit) has been upgraded and now delivers up to 16 TOPS of performance rather than 10. While that will mostly come in handy when running apps optimized to leverage the NPU for on-device AI processing, it could also help a little bit when it comes to things like power management… maybe.

But for the most part the new AYANEO Air 1S is a lot like the old AYANEO Air 1S, which is probably why the company isn’t even bothering to change the name.

Features like stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, and hall sensors for the analog sticks and triggers remain the same. It does look like AYANEO may have boosted the TDP for the new model though, with support for up to 28 watts.

AYANEO Air 1S (8840U) AYANEO Air 1S (7840U) Display 5.5 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

404 ppi

350 nits

109% NTSC, 99″ DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 96% Adobe RGB color gamut Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8840U

8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz boost

20MB cache

16 TOPS NPU

15 – 28W TDP AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz boost

20MB cache

10 TOPS NPU

15 – 25W TDP GPU AMD Radeon 780M

12 x RDNA 3 compute units RAM LPDDR5x 16GB to 32GBLPDDR5x Storage M.2 2280 SSD 512GB / 1TB / 2TB / 4TB

M.2 2280 SSD Ports 2 x USB4 Type-C (full function)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Sensors Dual 6-axis gyroscope

X-axis linear vibration motor

Fingerprint sensor (integrated in power button)

Joysticks with hall sensors

Linear triggers with hall sensors Software Windows 11 Home

AYA Space 2.0 Battery ? 38 Wh

10,050 mAh Power ? 5 – 20 watt TDP (on battery)

5 – 25 watt TDP (plugged in) Dimensions ? 224 x 89.5 x 21.6mm Weight 450 grams Color options Aurora White

Polar Black

Eiyuden Chronicle Edition Aurora White

Polar Black

Retro Power

Retro NES Price ? $899

via AYANEO (blog) and AYANEO (YouTube)

