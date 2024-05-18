The AYANEO Air 1S is a handheld gaming PC featuring a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display and an AMD Ryzen processor with RDNA 3 graphics.
When it first launched last summer the little gaming computer was powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, but now AYANEO has announced plans for an upgraded AYANEO Air 1S with a Ryzen 7 8840U processor.
That’s… honestly a pretty modest upgrade. AMD’s latest chip is virtually identical to its predecessor in almost every way. It’s still an 8-core, 16-thread processor with Zen 4 CPU cores capable of speeds up to 5.1 GHz and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU compute units.
The only thing that’s new is that the NPU (neural processing unit) has been upgraded and now delivers up to 16 TOPS of performance rather than 10. While that will mostly come in handy when running apps optimized to leverage the NPU for on-device AI processing, it could also help a little bit when it comes to things like power management… maybe.
But for the most part the new AYANEO Air 1S is a lot like the old AYANEO Air 1S, which is probably why the company isn’t even bothering to change the name.
Features like stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, and hall sensors for the analog sticks and triggers remain the same. It does look like AYANEO may have boosted the TDP for the new model though, with support for up to 28 watts.
|AYANEO Air 1S (8840U)
|AYANEO Air 1S (7840U)
|Display
|5.5 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
404 ppi
350 nits
109% NTSC, 99″ DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 96% Adobe RGB color gamut
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840U
8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads
3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz boost
20MB cache
16 TOPS NPU
15 – 28W TDP
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads
3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz boost
20MB cache
10 TOPS NPU
15 – 25W TDP
|GPU
|AMD Radeon 780M
12 x RDNA 3 compute units
|RAM
|LPDDR5x
|16GB to 32GBLPDDR5x
|Storage
|M.2 2280 SSD
|512GB / 1TB / 2TB / 4TB
M.2 2280 SSD
|Ports
|2 x USB4 Type-C (full function)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Sensors
|Dual 6-axis gyroscope
X-axis linear vibration motor
Fingerprint sensor (integrated in power button)
Joysticks with hall sensors
Linear triggers with hall sensors
|Software
|Windows 11 Home
AYA Space 2.0
|Battery
|?
|38 Wh
10,050 mAh
|Power
|?
|5 – 20 watt TDP (on battery)
5 – 25 watt TDP (plugged in)
|Dimensions
|?
|224 x 89.5 x 21.6mm
|Weight
|450 grams
|Color options
|Aurora White
Polar Black
Eiyuden Chronicle Edition
|Aurora White
Polar Black
Retro Power
Retro NES
|Price
|?
|$899
via AYANEO (blog) and AYANEO (YouTube)