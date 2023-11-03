Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Ploopy Adept Trackball is an input device that looks a bit like a Kenginston Expert trackball, but it has more buttons, a smaller trackball, a 3D-printed case, and a completely open source design.

In other words, in addition to pre-ordering one from Ploopy for $80 CAD (about $60 USD) and up, you can visit the company’s GitHub page to find design files, schematics, and firmware, which means you can customize this trackball to your heart’s content.

Theoretically you could also build your own from scratch rather than paying for one. But I suspect that most folks would probably end up spending more than $60 if they went that route.

The starting price is for a DIY kit that comes with a 3D-printed case, ball, sensors, a mainboard, and a Raspberry Pi Pico running QMK firmware. You can pay a little more to get a fully-assembled model if you don’t feel like putting everything together yourself. Or you can save a few bucks and get everything but the case if you want to 3D print your own.

But thanks to the open source design, that’s not all you can do. Want a bigger body that will accommodate a larger trackball? Then you can just modify the design files and print your own (or order it from a commercial 3D printing company if you don’t have your own 3D printer). Want to change the behavior? Then you can modify the firmware.

Or if you just want to give the company some money and be done with it, you can choose from one of eight available colors and select whether to have the Ploopy Adept shipped with a USB-A to USB-C cable or not.

Ploopy has been around for a few years. The company launched its first open source trackball in 2019, and since then Ploopy has expanded its lineup to include a number of other products including a thumb-operated trackball, and the Ploopy Mini and Nano trackballs.

The new Ploopy Adept went up for pre-order the end of September, and should begin shipping to customers by early December at the latest.

via HackADay and /r/ploopy

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.