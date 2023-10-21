Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Intel’s 8088 processor was released in 1979 and the 4.77 MHz processor was at the heart of the first IBM PC that was released two years later. While the processor is pretty sluggish by modern standards, it’s kind of legendary among retro computing fans, and it’s even popped up recently in new devices like the Book 8088 mini-laptop.

Historically, computers with Intel 8088 chips have shipped with proprietary BIOS firmware. But developer Sergey Kiselev has been working on an open source BIOS for select 8088 devices for about a dozen years, and this month Kiselev decided the 8088 BIOS code was stable enough to graduate to version 1.0.0 status.

The 8088 BIOS officially supports hardware including Kiselev’s Micro 8088 IBM XT-compatible board, the NuXT board, and the Xi 8088 board.

Version 1.0 also adds official support for the Book 8088, which actually ships with a pirated copy of an older version Kiselev’s 8088 BIOS installed. How do you pirate open source software? By failing to comply with the open source licensing terms: in this case, the maker of the Book 8088 strips references to Kiselev and the GPL license.

Folks who want to use the official version of 8088 BIOS on the Book 8088 can now buy a replacement BIOS chip for $10 from Kiselev’s Tindie store to get a GPL-compliant version of the software, as well as the latest version, which includes “several bug fixes and enhancements.”

While Kiselev is calling this release version 1.0, there are still some items on the to do list, including adding technical documentation, finalizing extended keyboard support, and adding a “beep if no video” function.

You can find more details at the 8088 BIOS GitHub page.

via HackADay and Hacker News

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.