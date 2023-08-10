First announced last fall, One Netbook’s ONEXFLY gaming handheld officially kicked off its crowdfunding today over on Indiegogo. It’s already raised over $200,000, more than 20 times the goal set by One Netbook.

Backers who pledge at least $739 should start seeing their units ship next month.

Originally One Netbook said that the ONEXFLY would compete with the likes of the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally with an aggressive price point, but that no longer appears to be the case. At $739 for “super early birds” it’s already $40 more expensive than the ROG Ally and $90 more than the top-end Steam Deck. Based on the Indiegogo page, retail prices could climb by 13% to 21% depending on the model.

The ONEXFLY does offer some nice improvements, including a more powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and Radeon 780M GPU, along with a 48wHr battery. Fans of RGB illumination will also enjoy the customizable “flight wing emblems.” It’s a one time thing, with backers submitting up to 8 characters for each side via a Google Form so that One Notebook can apply them during the assembly process.

One Netbook notes that the ONEXFLY is an ounce lighter than the ROG Ally and ever-so-slightly smaller and 3.5 ounces lighter than the Steam Deck and about half as thick. It still technically fits in pants pockets, too… or at least most of the way.

You can also configure a ONEXFLY with a whopping 64GB of RAM and 4TB of internal storage. It’ll set you back $1,299 right now (and possibly more than $2,000 later), but at least you won’t have to worry about making room for massive pre-installs like Starfield when they drop.

via Notebookcheck

