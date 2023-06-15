When One Netbook first unveiled the ONEXFLY handheld gaming PC last fall, the company said it would be a budget model with a 6 inch FHD display and an AMD Mendocino processor.

Nine months later, the company is reintroducing the ONEXFLY and it’s… none of those things. Instead, the upcoming handheld is now expected to have a 7 inch display and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet but it almost certainly won’t be cheaper than a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally.

According to information shared on Chinese social media, the ONEXFLY weighs 580 grams (1.3 pounds) and has a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display, a Ryzen 7840U “Phoenix” processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics, a 48 Wh battery and a compact GaN power adapter.

Pictures also show USB-C, USB-A, and headphone ports along the top of the system, as well as a hole that’s most likely for a built-in microphone.

It will be available with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory and has an M.2 2280 slot for 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB of PCIe 4.0 x4 solid state storage.

The handheld computer has stereo speakers with Harman Kardon tuning and RGB lighting below the joysticks and text along the bottom edges of the grips. The company says it will offer “exclusive custom RGB nameplates” for the left and right sides.

If the updated design looks familiar, that’s because the ONEXFLY looks nearly identical to the AOKZOE A2 that was also revealed this month. AOKZOE and One Netbook are closely related, although the companies’ statements about their relationship over the past year have been a bit fishy (they’re either separate companies, partners, or it’s possible that AOKZOE is a subsidiary or sub-brand of One Netbook… which is a subsidiary of Chinese device maker Voyo).

While we’re waiting for an official announcement about global pricing and availability, you can check out a hands on video of the ONEXFLY posted to Chinese social video site Bilbili.

