Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced that the operating system that powers its Meta Quest virtual reality headsets is now available to third-party device makers.

And two of the first companies planning to launch products powered by Meta Horizon OS are Asus and Lenovo. Microsoft and Meta are also “working together to create a limited-edition Meta Quest, inspired by Xbox,” whatever that means.

Meta’s VR software is based on Google’s Android Open Source Project, but includes a custom user interface designed for headsets, an app store for virtual and augmented reality apps and games, and support for inside-out position tracking, hand, face, and eye tracking, and support for passthrough technologies that let you see and interact with the real world through imagery sent from the cameras to the headset.

Meta says all of those features will be available to third-party device makers. But as part of this change, the company is renaming the Meta Quest operating system and app stores to the Meta Horizon OS and Meta Horizon Store. The mobile companion app is also being renamed to Meta Horizon.

So what’s going to set Asus and Lenovo devices running Meta Horizon OS apart from a Meta Quest-branded device? That remains to be seen. At the very least, branding. But it’s possible that we could see third-party devices with different displays, cameras, sensors, or other hardware.

One thing that’s likely to be similar to Meta’s own hardware? The processors. In its announcement, Meta note that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, like the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip used in the Meta Quest 3, “are tightly integrated with our software and hardware stacks” and that “companies building hardware for this new ecosystem can also leverage the benefits of these chipsets and custom software enhancements.”

In other words, don’t expect to see headsets with non-Qualcomm processors running Meta Horizon OS anytime soon.

Another way third-party hardware could potentially differentiate itself would be in terms of price. Companies could theoretically offer hardware that’s cheaper or more expensive than what Meta itself offers. But at this point, Meta seems to have a pretty decent range of product offerings at different price points, especially after the company recently slashed the starting price of its Meta Quest 2.

Here are the starting prices for current-gen Meta Quest products:

All of those prices are substantially cheaper than the $3500 Apple currently charges for its first-gen Apple Vision Pro headset.

via Meta blog

