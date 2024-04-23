Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The OnePlus Pad Go is an 11.35 inch tablet with a 2408 x 1720 pixel IPS LCD display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

When OnePlus first launched the tablet in the fall of 2023, the OnePlus Pad Go was exclusively available in India. But now it’s available for in Europe for €299 as well as in the UK, where it sells for £269. There’s still no word on if or when the OnePlus Pad Go will make it to North America.

Positioned as a mid-range tablet with a few premium features, the tablet is a more affordable option than the first tablet from OnePlus: the OnePlus Pad has a suggested retail price of €499 in Europe, although it’s been around long enough that it’s frequently on sale for discounted prices.

The original OnePlus Pad has a better screen, a faster processor, better cameras, and speedier memory and storage, among other things. But not only is the OnePlus Pad Go cheaper, it also has one feature that the original lacks: support for 4G LTE wireless networks.

OnePlus Pad Go OnePlus Pad Display 11.35 inches

2408 x 1720 pixels

7:5 aspect ratio

260 ppi

90 Hz refresh rate

180 Hz touch sampling rate

400 nits typical brightness

LTPS LCD 11.61 inches

7:5 aspect ratio

2800 x 2000 pixels

296 ppi

30/60/90/120/144 Hz refresh rate

120/144 Hz touch sampling rate

500 nits typical brightness

LCD Processor MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Memory 8GB

LPDDR4x 8GB

LPDDR5 Storage 128GB

UFS 2.2 128GB

UFS 3.1 Battery 8000 mAh 9510 mAh Charging 33W 67W OS OxygenOS 13.2 (Android 13) OxygenOS 13.1 (Android 13) Rear camera 8MP

Up to 1080p/30fps

Electronic Image Stabilization 13MP

Up to 4K/30fps

Electronic Image Stabilization Front camera 8MP

Up to 1080p/30fps

Face unlock 8MP

Up to 1080p/30fps

Electronic Image Stabilization

Face unlock Wireless WiFi 5

BT 5.2

4G LTE WiFi 6

BT 5.3 Ports USB Type-C Speakers Quad speakers

Dolby Atmos Sensors Geomagnetic

Light

Acceleration

Gyroscope

Hall Geomagnetic

Light

Acceleration

Gravity

Gyroscrope

Color temperature

Hall Price Europe / UK / US €299 / £269 / N/A €499 / £379 / $479

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.