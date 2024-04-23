Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The OnePlus Pad Go is an 11.35 inch tablet with a 2408 x 1720 pixel IPS LCD display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
When OnePlus first launched the tablet in the fall of 2023, the OnePlus Pad Go was exclusively available in India. But now it’s available for in Europe for €299 as well as in the UK, where it sells for £269. There’s still no word on if or when the OnePlus Pad Go will make it to North America.
Positioned as a mid-range tablet with a few premium features, the tablet is a more affordable option than the first tablet from OnePlus: the OnePlus Pad has a suggested retail price of €499 in Europe, although it’s been around long enough that it’s frequently on sale for discounted prices.
The original OnePlus Pad has a better screen, a faster processor, better cameras, and speedier memory and storage, among other things. But not only is the OnePlus Pad Go cheaper, it also has one feature that the original lacks: support for 4G LTE wireless networks.
|OnePlus Pad Go
|OnePlus Pad
|Display
|11.35 inches
2408 x 1720 pixels
7:5 aspect ratio
260 ppi
90 Hz refresh rate
180 Hz touch sampling rate
400 nits typical brightness
LTPS LCD
|11.61 inches
7:5 aspect ratio
2800 x 2000 pixels
296 ppi
30/60/90/120/144 Hz refresh rate
120/144 Hz touch sampling rate
500 nits typical brightness
LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Memory
|8GB
LPDDR4x
|8GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB
UFS 2.2
|128GB
UFS 3.1
|Battery
|8000 mAh
|9510 mAh
|Charging
|33W
|67W
|OS
|OxygenOS 13.2 (Android 13)
|OxygenOS 13.1 (Android 13)
|Rear camera
|8MP
Up to 1080p/30fps
Electronic Image Stabilization
|13MP
Up to 4K/30fps
Electronic Image Stabilization
|Front camera
|8MP
Up to 1080p/30fps
Face unlock
|8MP
Up to 1080p/30fps
Electronic Image Stabilization
Face unlock
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
BT 5.2
4G LTE
|WiFi 6
BT 5.3
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Speakers
|Quad speakers
Dolby Atmos
|Sensors
|Geomagnetic
Light
Acceleration
Gyroscope
Hall
|Geomagnetic
Light
Acceleration
Gravity
Gyroscrope
Color temperature
Hall
|Price Europe / UK / US
|€299 / £269 / N/A
€499 / £379 / $479