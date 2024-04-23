Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

If you want some of the best wireless headphones and earbuds available then you’re probably going to have to spend hundreds of dollars on the latest models from companies like Sony, Bose, Apple, or Sennheiser.

But there are a lot of options in the pretty-good-for-less-than $100 space, and right now Anker is offering additional discounts on some of its most popular budget headphones and earbuds.

I picked up a pair of Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds two months ago and they sound decent, offer reasonably good noise isolation and active noise cancellation, and amazing battery life: I’ve only had to plug in the charging case to recharge once, despite having listened to a couple of audiobooks, watched some videos, and listened to some music in that time. They’re on sale for $49 right now.

My only complaint is that audio playback doesn’t automatically pause when you remove one or both of the Space A40 earbuds from your ear. So I’ve needed to train myself to tap the earbuds to pause audio before removing an earbud.

Here are some of the day’s deals.

