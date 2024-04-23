Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
If you want some of the best wireless headphones and earbuds available then you’re probably going to have to spend hundreds of dollars on the latest models from companies like Sony, Bose, Apple, or Sennheiser.
But there are a lot of options in the pretty-good-for-less-than $100 space, and right now Anker is offering additional discounts on some of its most popular budget headphones and earbuds.
I picked up a pair of Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds two months ago and they sound decent, offer reasonably good noise isolation and active noise cancellation, and amazing battery life: I’ve only had to plug in the charging case to recharge once, despite having listened to a couple of audiobooks, watched some videos, and listened to some music in that time. They’re on sale for $49 right now.
My only complaint is that audio playback doesn’t automatically pause when you remove one or both of the Space A40 earbuds from your ear. So I’ve needed to train myself to tap the earbuds to pause audio before removing an earbud.
Here are some of the day’s deals.
Laptops & Tablets
- Asus Vivobook 14″ laptop w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $230 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $340 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $550 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core Ultra 5 125H/16GB/512GB for $700 – HP
- HP Envy x360 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 8640HS/16GB/512GB for $700 – HP (or Core Ultra 5 125H for $750)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 14″ convertible w/Core 7 150U/16GB/512GB for $780 – Lenovo
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/512GB + Surface Pro Keyboard for $1000 – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- Beelink S12 Pro mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $169 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GEEKOM Mini IT12 w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/512GB for $349 – GEEKOM (coupon: lililputingit12off)
- GMK NucBox K3 w/Core i7-12650H/24GB/1TB for $405 – Amazon
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Life A1 true wireless earbuds for $35 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $40 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Life A40 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $49 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Sport X10 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $75 – Amazon
Other
- Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1850 (red) for $7 – Ant Online (via eBay)
- Lenovo Select FHD webcam for $16 – Lenovo (coupon: ACCDEAL422)
- Anker PowerPort III 20W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $18 – Newegg
- Anker 735 Nano II 65W 3-port wall charger for $32 – Amazon
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon
- Synology DS220j 2-bay NAS for $109 – Woot