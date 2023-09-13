Finnish company HMD Global has been selling Nokia-branded phones since acquiring the rights to use the name in 2016.

Now the company’s CEO says HMD will begin selling a new line of “HMD branded mobile devices” soon. That doesn’t mean the Nokia brand is going away. It just means HMD plans to expand its product lineup moving forward, with a “multi-brand strategy” that includes some devices sold under the Nokia name and others with the HMD name.

There are no details about what those new devices will look like, either in terms of specs or design. So we’ll have to wait a little while before we know what differences there are between next-gen HMD and Nokia phones, tablets, or other devices.

HMD’s Nokia-branded phones never quite manager to offer a flagship-killer or make a significant dent in the global smartphone space, which is largely dominated by Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and Oppo. But for a while the company had earned a reputation for offering mid-range phones with solid specs, decent software support, and competitive prices.

The company’s most recent phones are a little less exciting, but the company has begun making smart phones that stand out for a different reason: budget models like the Nokia G42 and G310 are designed to be repairable by end users, which means you won’t have to take your phone to a specialized repair shop to replace a dying battery, broken screen, or USB port, among other things.

via GSM Arena

