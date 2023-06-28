The Nokia G42 is an Android phone with a 6.56 inch, 1612 x 720 pixel, 90 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

But what makes it unusual by budget phone standards is that the Nokia G42 is designed with repairability in mind – Phone maker HMD Global has partnered with iFixit to offer repair guides and spare parts that allow you to replace the most commonly broken parts of the phone.

Customers who pick up a Nokia G42 will be able to replace the following parts without sending in the phone for repair or taking it to a repair shop:

Screen

Charging port

Battery

Back cover

That makes the Nokia G42 the second phone from HMD designed for easy self-repairs. The company launched a slightly cheaper model called the Nokia G22 earlier this year, which also comes with a promise of spare parts and repair guides.

On the one hand, this is a win for sustainability, allowing customers to keep using their phones longer. On the other, HMD is only offering a few years of software support: the Nokia G42 will receive “up to 3 years of monthly security updates” and two major Android updates. Since it ships with Android 13, that means it should get Android 14 and 15 in the next few years, but if you want anything beyond that, you’ll likely have to depend on third-party custom ROMs.

Other features include three rear cameras (50MP primary + 2MP depth and 2MP macro), an 8MP front-facing camera, a USB 2.0 Type-C port with support for 20W fast charging, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and 5G.

The phone has a mono speaker but dual microphones. And unlike man pricier smartphones, it has a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

HMD is selling the Nokia G42 in the UK for £199 and it should be available in Europe for €229 and up soon. Unfortunately there’s no word on if or when this model will be available in North America.

