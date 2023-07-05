Chinese mini PC maker Newsmay’s latest computer is a compact, fanless desktop computer powered by a 6-watt Intel Processor N100 chip. The system also features two Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for up to three displays, and a reasonably low starting price.

You can pick up a Newsmay AC8-N mini PC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB from Amazon for $229 or pay $30 more for a 16GB/512GB model.

If the design of the little computer looks familiar, that’s because Newsmay has been copying the honeycomb-style ventilation system from Zotac’s Zbox C line of fanless computers for a few years.

As FanlessTech notes, this new model is sort of a clone of the recently-announced Zotac ZBOX CI337 Nano. But while Zotac’s version has one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, the Newsmay system has one HDMI 2.0 port, one VGA port, and one DisplayPort 1.2 connector.

The Newmsay AC8-N also has no USB-C port, but puts four USB 3.0 Type-A ports on the front of the computer, along with a microSD card reader and mic input and audio output jacks.

One advantage to this system over the ZBOX CI337 Nano? You can actually buy it. Zotac’s fanless PC with an Intel N100 chip has yet to hit store shelves.

Newsmay’s little computer also comes with a wireless card that supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and according to the product description it supports Wake on LAN, PXE Boot, RTC wake, and Auto Power On. Combined with the fanless design that should enable 24/7 operation, those capabilities could let you use the PC as a server. The computer ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, but should support GNU/Linux distributions.

The AC8-N mini PC measures 4.8″ x 4.8″ x 1.7″, and under the hood there’s an M.2 2280 slot with support for up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage and a single SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

