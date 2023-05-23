Zotac may have just introduced the first mini PC with a Frore’s solid-state AirJet cooling system that promises silent operation and enhanced cooling without fans. But the Zotac ZBOX Pixo PI430AJ isn’t the only only silent PC Zotac plans to show off at Computex next week.

The company is also updating its fanless mini PC lineup with the new Zotac ZBOX CI337 nano.

At first glance, the new model looks a lot like the CI331 nano that launched in 2021. But the new model has a newer, faster processor, speedier memory and an updated port selection.

At the heart of the new model is an Intel Processor N100 chip, which is a 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread processor with Intel UHD graphics. Based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture, it should bring a significant performance boost over the Celeron N5100 “Jasper Lake” chip used in the CI331 nano.

Memory has also been upgraded from DDR4-2933 to DDR5-4800, and the new model supports up to three 4K displays thanks to one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. It also supports video out over the USBC-C port on the front of the system.

Zotac hasn’t announced full specs, pricing, or availability information yet, but the company has shared pictures that also show two Ethernet ports, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an optional external antenna, 3.5mm mic and headphone jacks, an SD card reader, laptop-sized AC power adapter.

