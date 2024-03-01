Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The first handheld gaming PC powered by an Intel Meteor Lake processor with Intel Arc integrated graphics is almost here.

Customers in the US can now pre-order the MSI Claw for $699 and up, and it’s expected to begin shipping on March 12, 2024.

All models of the MSI Claw features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits brightness, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and Intel Killer BE1750(x) wireless with support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Other features include a 53 Wh battery, stereo 2W speakers, and a set of ports that includes one Thunderbolt 4 port, one 3.5mm audio jack, and 1 microSD card reader. The MSI Claw measures 11.6″ x 4.6″ x 0.8″ and weighs 1.44 pounds.

There are two things that set the entry-level $699 model apart from the two slightly more expensive models in MSI’s lineup: the processor and storage:

Claw A1M-050US Claw A1M-051US Claw A1M-052US Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Intel Core Ultra 5 135H CPU 16 cores / 22-threads

(6 P + 8 E + 2 LP-E)

1.4 GHz – 4.8 GHz 14 cores / 18-threads

(4 P + 8 E + 2 LP-E)

1.2 GHz – 4.6 GHz Graphics Intel Arc 8

Up to 2.25 GHz Intel Arc 8

Up to 2.2 GHz Storage 1TB

PCIe Gen 4×4

M.2 2230 512GB

PCIe Gen 4×4

M.2 2230 Price $799 $749 $699

Other features include hall effect triggers and joysticks, a set of macro keys on the back, and MSI Center M software for controlling system settings on this Windows-powered handheld.

Early reports from folks who’ve gotten their hands on the Claw suggest it’s not as powerful or efficient as handheld gaming PCs with AMD Ryzen processors, but it’s unclear if this is due to hardware or software – it’s possible that GPU driver updates could improve performance in the future. It’s also never a great idea to judge performance entirely on pre-release hardware. But now that the MSI Claw is about to ship, it shouldn’t be long until we see more accounts of how it compares with the long (and growing) list of other handheld gaming PCs when it comes to real-world performance.

