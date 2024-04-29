The MSI 1P17 is a small fanless computer with an Intel Alder Lake-N processor that packs dual 2.5 GbE Lan ports, two video outputs, six USB ports and a COM port into a slim chassis that measures just 197 x 163 x 25mm (7.8″ x 6.4″ x 1″).

Part of MSI’s line of industrial computers (thus the COM port), the little PC could also be an interesting option for those looking for a space-saving computer that offers silent operation… assuming you can find one at retail. While the MSI 1P17 is now listed at the MSI website, I haven’t found it at any stores yet. But it looks a lot more consumer friendly than MSI’s other compact, fanless industrial Alder Lake-N mini PC.

MSI says the system is available with a choice of three Alder Lake-N processor options:

All three chips also feature Intel UHD integrated graphics, with the Atom and N97 processors featuring 24 execution units and top GPU speeds of 1 GHz and 1.2 GHz, respectively. The Core i3 processor has 32 GPU execution units and support for speeds up to 1.25 GHz.

The 1P17 has a single SODIMM slot with support for up to 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe x1 SATA SSD, and an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card.

Ports include:

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x DisplayPort

1 x HDMI

4 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio out

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x COM (RS-232/422/485)

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input (12~24V)

There’s also support for two detachable antennas.

MSI says the system is available Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise or Linux… but given the hardware, it should really be able to supports most desktop operating systems including Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.