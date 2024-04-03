Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Motorola has launched a new mid-range smartphone for the Indian market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and at up to 12GB of RAM. But the phone also has a few premium features including a 144 Hz pOLED display, support for 125 watt fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Retail prices for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G start at ₹36,999 ($443), but the phone will be available for ₹31,999 ($383) and up during a launch promotion.

The starting price is for a model with 8GB of RAM, but there’s also a 12GB version with a ₹41,999 ($503) list price and ₹35,999 ($431) promotional price.

All versions of the phone feature a 6.7 inch, 2712 x 1220 pixel pOLED, LTPS, 144 Hz display with support for up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, and Pantone validated color, a 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader, plus a camera system that features:

50MP primary camera (with OIS and Pantone validated color)

13MP ultrawide camera

10MP telephoto camera (3X zoom)

50MP front camera with auto-focus

Other features include a 4,500 mAh battery, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, dual SIM support, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and a body made with a metal frame and a “silicone vegan leather finish” on the back.

There’s no word on if or when the Motorola Edge Pro 50 5G will be available outside of India… or if we’ll see the model with a Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 processor that we’d been expecting anytime soon.

