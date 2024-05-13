Apparently leak season is upon us. Details about Google’s next-gen flagship phones have been trickling out for a while, but now Russian website Rozetked has published what are alleged to be the first public hands-on pictures of the upcoming Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Meanwhile, SmartPrix has details about Motorola’s next foldable flip phone, and VideoCardz has obtained a leaked document from Dell that provides clues about a lot of upcoming tech including next-gen Dell laptops, but also next-gen chips from Intel, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL allegedly leaked, with 6.24 inch, 6.34 inch and 6.73 inch, 120 Hz AMOLED displays (the smaller models are the same physical size, but the Pro has smaller bezels). Telephoto lens and 16GB RAM are exclusive to the Pro and Pro XL.

Motorola’s next foldable Razr phone will allegedly have the same display and cover screen as last year’s model, but a faster processor, bigger battery, better cameras, and IPX8 water resistance, while keeping the same $1000 starting price.

VideoCardz got their hands on a leaked document from Dell which primarily focuses on the company’s first XPS 13 laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, but which also lays out a roadmap for next-gen 13, 14, and 16 inch laptops with Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm chips, and next-gen NVIDIA graphics. The document also makes a case that Qualcomm’s new chips could enable stellar battery life, and won’t break the bank.

Google’s Project Starline enables glasses-free 3D video conferencing with a special camera + display. Google unveiled an early version in 2021, and is now working with HP to bring it to market, with support for Zoom and Google Meet.

Among other things, news broke this week that mainline Linux support is in the works for the upcoming SHIFTphone 8, and developers have found ways to use the Megapixels camera app for the Pinephone to record video… something it’s been sorely missing up until now.

The next handheld gaming device from AYN is on the way. The company has begun sharing details including that it’ll be a lightweight (320 grams) device with a mini LED display with up to 1,100 nits brightness.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @liliputing_liliputing.com on Mastodon (or @[email protected]). You can also follow Liliputing on X and Facebook. We’re also on Bluesky now, but just barely.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.