Chinese mini PC maker AOOSTAR has made some of the more unusual compact gaming desktops we’ve seen in recent years, including models with OCuLink ports, network-attached-storage features, and “Cyberpunk” aesthetics.

The new AOOSTAR GOD69LE stays true to form by smushing the guts of a gaming laptop into a small desktop PC. The computer packs a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and a 100-watt discrete Radeon RX 6600 LE graphics (with 8GB GDDR6 memory) into a chassis that measures 225 x 225 x 65mm (8.9″ x 8.9″ x 2.6″).

You can’t actually buy this mini PC in the US yet, but it should be available in China soon, where pre-order prices are expected to start at around $470 for a barebones model (with a processor and graphics but no memory, storage, or operating system).

Inside the case you’ll find a mini ITX (170 x 170mm, 6.7″ x 6.7″) motherboard with SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR5-4800 memory, two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 x4 storage, and an Intel AX210 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

There’s also a fan for active cooling and RGB lighting effects that make the side of the case (or top, depending on how it’s positioned), glow.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB4

1 x USB Type-C

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x 3.5mm mic input

2 x 3.5mm audio output

1 x DC power input (220W)

The system may not be the most powerful gaming PC available, but it should at least be competitive with a 2-3 year old gaming laptop, while costing a lot less than a typical laptop designed for gaming.

It’s also probably more than fast enough for basic office or media center use.

via ITHome

