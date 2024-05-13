You can already run Android apps on most Chromebooks, thanks to an optional feature that basically installed Google’s mobile operating system as a subsystem of Google’s laptop and desktop OS.

Soon you may also be able to run ChromeOS on Android phones and tablets. Why would you want to do that? Because it lets you use your Android phone like a Chromebox when it’s connected to an external display, complete with a desktop version of the Chrome web browser and full support for browser extensions and web apps.

Writing for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman explains that Google introduced a feature called Android Virtualization Framework with the launch of Android 13. It essentially lets you install a second operating system in a virtual machine, allowing you to run apps in something of a sandboxed environment.

Up until recently, the only officially officially supported second OS was a stripped-down version of Android that allowed you to run Android apps that were isolated from the rest of the operating system, presumably for privacy and security reasons.

But Rahman says Google has recently begun showing off a build of Chromium OS (the open source version of ChromeOS) running in a virtual machine on the Google Pixel 8. In a follow-up article, he managed to get the software up and running on a Google Pixel 7 Pro, and recorded a video to show what that looks like.

Does it make a lot of sense to run software like this on a phone like the Pixel 7 Pro, which doesn’t support video output to an external display? Maybe not – the user interface of Google’s desktop browser isn’t really optimized for small screens. But Rahman says that he ran into a bug that prevented him from getting Chromium OS up and running on his Pixel 8 Pro, which does support video out over a USB-C port.

It’s unclear if or when Google will make this feature available to the general public. Right now it seems to be something that the company is showing off behind closed doors as an example of what it’s possible to do with the Android Virtualization Framework. And the big news is that there’s any support at all for running something other than Android in a VM.

The idea of using your phone as a desktop isn’t exactly new.

Samsung’s DeX software is designed to give Android a more desktop-like user interface when using a keyboard. But you’re still basically using Android. Motorola was one of the first companies to try to merge smartphones and laptops way back in 2011 with the introduction of the Motorola Atrix 4G and its Lapdock companion, which allowed you to plug the phone into a laptop-like keyboard and display in order to use a desktop build of Firefox. And mobile Linux distributions like postmarketOS, PureOS, and Ubuntu Touch all support “convergence,” which is a fancy way of saying you can run mobile and desktop apps on the save device, and the operating systems can act like a desktop OS when an external display, mouse and keyboard are attached.

But it’s still interesting to ponder what an out-of-the-box solution from Google could bring to the table. That said, I also can’t help but feel like if there was massive demand for using your phone like a PC, then we’d see more mainstream devices with that feature already. I suspect this is likely to remain a niche use case for the foreseeable future, even if Google does eventually make it as easy to run ChromeOS on Android devices as it is to run Android apps on Chromebooks today.

