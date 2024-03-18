Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is basically slightly cheaper, slightly less powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chip maker says it’s designed to offer a nearly the same level of performance as the company’s flagship mobile processor in more affordable devices.

And one of the first devices that will use the new chip? The Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Motorola hasn’t officially launched the phone yet, but Indian retailer Flipkart has posted some key specs and a bunch of pictures. And Abishek Yadav has shared a promotional image that seems to confirm the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

The phone has a 6.7 inch pOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to 2000 nits peak brightness. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor and a hole punch camera cut-out.

Motorola is also highlighting the phone’s triple rear camera system, which includes a 50MP primary camera with AI-enhanced adaptive image stabilization, auto focus tracking, and “AI Photo Enhancement,” among other things.

The display and camera are both Pantone validated for color accuracy.

When Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the company said that some of the first companies to ship phones powered by the new chip would include Chinese brands like Honor, iQOO, Realme, and Xiaomi, but it was unclear if any companies with a more global business would jump on the 8s ship.

Technically Motorola is a Chinese brand too (it’s owned by Lenovo, which is headquartered in China), but it’s a company that has a bigger presence outside of China. So while it looks like the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is scheduled to go on sale in India soon, it’s possible we could see it in other countries soon as well.

And opting for a slightly cheaper processor to help keep costs down isn’t a new strategy for Motorola. The company’s razr (2023) smartphone is one of the most affordable foldables to date thanks, in part, to Motorola’s decision to opt for a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip rather than a more powerful Snapdragon 8 series processor. And the Motorola Edge series has a history of straddling the line between mid-range and flagship by combining premium features with upper mid-range processors.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.