The next season of Doctor Who debuts on Disney+ this Friday. But you can also score a whole bunch of Doctor Who content from Humble Bundle thanks to a deal that lets you snag 61 digital comics for $25.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Circus Electrique PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Election Simulator PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited 3-month subscription for free – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of Doctor Who digital comics ($25 for all 61) – Humble Bundle
- Apple TV+ 3-month subscription free for new or “qualified returning” subscribers – Best Buy
- STARZ 1-month subscription for $5 – STARZ
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $70 – Woot
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) for $95 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $115 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $240 and up – Amazon
Other
- Anker 568 11-in-1 USB4 (40 Gbps/100W USB-PD) docking station for $117 – Amazon
- Anker 521 Portable 256Wh, 300W Power Station for $170 – Amazon
