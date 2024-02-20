The MNT Pocket Reform is a small laptop computer with a 7 inch display, a modular keyboard with RGB backlighting, and a modular design that allows you to swap out the processor or other key components.

First unveiled nearly two years ago, it went up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign in 2023, and after encountering a few delays, the developers now say the first units should begin shipping to backers by the end of March.

The Pocket Reform isn’t a mass produced computer that rolls off an assembly line. Instead, the folks behind the project are assembling hundreds of little laptops from components sourced from different suppliers and there are still a few outstanding issues that need to be resolved before the folks at MNT are ready to begin shipping fully assembled units to backers.

You can find more specific details in an update posted to the Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign, but it looks like the end is nearly in sight.

The Pocket Reform is an open hardware device from the makers of the MNT Reform laptop and, like that laptop, the emphasis is providing documentation and support for open source software rather than bleeding-edge performance. So far the documentation for the Pocket Reform is limited compared to what’s available for the larger model, but that should change over time.

The little laptop has a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD display, a mechanical keyboard with a choice of Kailk Choc White or Choc Pro Red switches, and a tiny optical trackball surrounded by four buttons rather than a touchpad.

At launch, the Pocket Reform ships with a standard processor module featuring an NXP i.MX8M Plus 1.8 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with Vivante GC7000L graphics, 8GB of DDR4 memory and 128GB of eMMC flash storage, a microsD card, and an M.2 connector for PCIe NVMe SSDs.

But the processor module is also removable, which opens the possibility of using different chips, memory, and storage solutions in the future: the original MNT Reform supports an optional CM4 adapter for use with Raspberry Pi or Banana Pi Compute Module 4 devices, for example, and a (very expensive) FPGA module.

The default software for the MNT Reform and Pocket Reform is based on the Debian GNU/Linux distribution.

The computer’s ports include two USB 3.0 Type-C, one micro HDMI, one microSD card reader, and one ix industrial port with support for Gigabit Ethernet connections (with optional support for a RJ45 adapter cable).

There’s built-in support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and a slot for an optional 4G or 5G modem.

The Pocket Reform measures 200 x 126 x 45mm (7.9″ x 5″ x 1.8″) and weighs 1.1kg (2.4 pounds), and it has an 8,000 mAh battery that should provide about 4 hours of battery life.

You can find more details at about the MNT Pocket Reform at Crowd Supply.

