Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM V3 is a Windows tablet with a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, and what MINISFORUM calls a “3-in-1” design. That’s because it comes with a keyboard that allows you to use the tablet like a laptop and because it also has supports video input, allowing you to use the V3 tablet as a portable monitor for a laptop, smartphone, game console, or other gadgets.

After launching in China in March, the MINISFORUM V3 is now up for pre-order worldwide, with an estimated ship date of April 25, 2024.

MINISFORUM is charging $1,199 during pre-orders, which makes this a fairly expensive system from a company that’s probably best known for budget and mid-range mini PCs.

But this is one of the first tablets with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor featuring 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores, and a Ryzen AI NPU with up to 16 TOPS of hardware-accelerated AI performance. It also features 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, a 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD and the tablet comes bundled with a keyboard.

During pre-orders, MINISFORUM is also including a digital pen, a tempered glass screen protector, and a laptop/tablet sleeve.

All of which is to say that this isn’t a particularly cheap tablet, but it’s priced competitively with premium Windows 2-in-1 tablets from major PC makers including Lenovo, Dell, and Microsoft. It’s worth keeping in mind that you’ll probably get better customer service and support from those companies though – like most relatively small Chinese brands, MINISFORUM offers limited long-term support for its products.

Still, the V3 tablet’s display, memory and processor aren’t the only features setting it apart from cheaper tablets. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera with support for auto-focus, quad speakers, dual fans for cooling, two full-function 40 Gbps USB4 ports and a magnesium alloy body.

It’s worth noting that MINISFORUM says that $1,199 is a pre-order promotional price and that the list price will be $1,499. But I’d take that with a grain of salt, as the company has a history of rarely actually charging the full advertised price for its products.

MINISFORUM V3 Tablet specs Display 14 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

165 Hz refresh rate

Up to 500 nits brightness Input Capacitive touchscreen

Pressure-sensitive pen (4096 levels, MPP 2.6 protocol)

Detachable keyboard (with 5-level adjustable backlighting) Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor

8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz max boost freq

28W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon 780M (integrated)

12 x RDNA 3 compute units RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage Up to 2TB

M.2 2280

PCIe NVMe OS Windows 11 Pro Ports 2 x USB4 (40 Gbps, power, data, video)

1 x VLink (USB-C for DisplayPort in)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Cameras 5MP rear w/auto-focus

2MP front IR cam w/Windows Hello face recognition Speakers Quad speakers Sensors Gyroscope

G-Sensor Security Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Battery 50.82 Wh Charging 65W USB-PD Cooling Dual fans

Four copper tubes Materials Magnesium alloy Dimensions 318 x 214 x 10mm Weight 946 grams

