The MINISFORUM V3 is a Windows tablet with a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, and what MINISFORUM calls a “3-in-1” design. That’s because it comes with a keyboard that allows you to use the tablet like a laptop and because it also has supports video input, allowing you to use the V3 tablet as a portable monitor for a laptop, smartphone, game console, or other gadgets.
After launching in China in March, the MINISFORUM V3 is now up for pre-order worldwide, with an estimated ship date of April 25, 2024.
MINISFORUM is charging $1,199 during pre-orders, which makes this a fairly expensive system from a company that’s probably best known for budget and mid-range mini PCs.
But this is one of the first tablets with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor featuring 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores, and a Ryzen AI NPU with up to 16 TOPS of hardware-accelerated AI performance. It also features 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, a 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD and the tablet comes bundled with a keyboard.
During pre-orders, MINISFORUM is also including a digital pen, a tempered glass screen protector, and a laptop/tablet sleeve.
All of which is to say that this isn’t a particularly cheap tablet, but it’s priced competitively with premium Windows 2-in-1 tablets from major PC makers including Lenovo, Dell, and Microsoft. It’s worth keeping in mind that you’ll probably get better customer service and support from those companies though – like most relatively small Chinese brands, MINISFORUM offers limited long-term support for its products.
Still, the V3 tablet’s display, memory and processor aren’t the only features setting it apart from cheaper tablets. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera with support for auto-focus, quad speakers, dual fans for cooling, two full-function 40 Gbps USB4 ports and a magnesium alloy body.
It’s worth noting that MINISFORUM says that $1,199 is a pre-order promotional price and that the list price will be $1,499. But I’d take that with a grain of salt, as the company has a history of rarely actually charging the full advertised price for its products.
|MINISFORUM V3 Tablet specs
|Display
|14 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
16:10 aspect ratio
165 Hz refresh rate
Up to 500 nits brightness
|Input
|Capacitive touchscreen
Pressure-sensitive pen (4096 levels, MPP 2.6 protocol)
Detachable keyboard (with 5-level adjustable backlighting)
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor
8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads
3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz max boost freq
28W TDP
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 780M (integrated)
12 x RDNA 3 compute units
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5-6400
|Storage
|Up to 2TB
M.2 2280
PCIe NVMe
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Ports
|2 x USB4 (40 Gbps, power, data, video)
1 x VLink (USB-C for DisplayPort in)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
|Cameras
|5MP rear w/auto-focus
2MP front IR cam w/Windows Hello face recognition
|Speakers
|Quad speakers
|Sensors
|Gyroscope
G-Sensor
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (in power button)
|Battery
|50.82 Wh
|Charging
|65W USB-PD
|Cooling
|Dual fans
Four copper tubes
|Materials
|Magnesium alloy
|Dimensions
|318 x 214 x 10mm
|Weight
|946 grams