The MINISFORUM V3 is a 2-in-1 tablet with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel 165 Hz display, and support for pen and keyboard accessories. It’s also one of the few tablets available with an video input, allowing you to use the computer as an external display for other devices like PCs, phones, and tablets.
First introduced last fall as one of the first tablets announced to feature an AMD “Hawk Point” processor, the MINISFORUM V3 is now available in China with a top-of-the-line model priced at 6,999 RMB (about $960) for a top. It should launch globally in late April, 2024.
MINISFORUM, which is best known for making mini PCs, is positioning the V3 tablet as a 3-in-1 device since you can use it as a:
- Tablet (with finger and pen support)
- Laptop (with the detachable keyboard)
- Display (with the video input)
It’s a pretty versatile little computer with support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage, and a set of ports that includes two 40 Gbps USB4 ports for power, data, and display output and a VLink USB-C port for DisplayPort video input.
The tablet is powered by a 28-watt AMD processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, Radeon 780M graphics with 12 RDNA 3 cores, and a 16 TOPS AMD Ryzen AI NPU.
The tablet has a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing camera with support for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition, quad speakers, a 50.82 Wh battery, and accessories that include a digital pen that supports up to 4096s levels of pressure sensitivity and uses Microsoft’s Pen Protocol version 2.6 and a detachable keyboard with adjustable backlighting.
The tablet also has a headphone jack and microSD card reader, dual fans for cooling, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.
|MINISFORUM V3 Tablet specs
|Display
|14 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
16:10 aspect ratio
165 Hz refresh rate
Up to 500 nits brightness
|Input
|Capacitive touchscreen
Pressure-sensitive pen (4096 levels, MPP 2.6 protocol)
Detachable keyboard (with 5-level adjustable backlighting)
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor
8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads
3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz max boost freq
28W TDP
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 780M (integrated)
12 x RDNA 3 compute units
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5-6400
|Storage
|Up to 2TB
M.2 2280
PCIe NVMe
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Ports
|2 x USB4 (40 Gbps, power, data, video)
1 x VLink (USB-C for DisplayPort in)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
|Cameras
|5MP rear w/auto-focus
2MP front IR cam w/Windows Hello face recognition
|Speakers
|Quad speakers
|Sensors
|Gyroscope
G-Sensor
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (in power button)
|Battery
|50.82 Wh
|Charging
|65W USB-PD
|Cooling
|Dual fans
Four copper tubes
|Materials
|Magnesium alloy
|Dimensions
|318 x 214 x 10mm
|Weight
|946 grams