Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MINISFORUM V3 is a 2-in-1 tablet with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel 165 Hz display, and support for pen and keyboard accessories. It’s also one of the few tablets available with an video input, allowing you to use the computer as an external display for other devices like PCs, phones, and tablets.

First introduced last fall as one of the first tablets announced to feature an AMD “Hawk Point” processor, the MINISFORUM V3 is now available in China with a top-of-the-line model priced at 6,999 RMB (about $960) for a top. It should launch globally in late April, 2024.

MINISFORUM, which is best known for making mini PCs, is positioning the V3 tablet as a 3-in-1 device since you can use it as a:

Tablet (with finger and pen support)

Laptop (with the detachable keyboard)

Display (with the video input)

It’s a pretty versatile little computer with support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage, and a set of ports that includes two 40 Gbps USB4 ports for power, data, and display output and a VLink USB-C port for DisplayPort video input.

The tablet is powered by a 28-watt AMD processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, Radeon 780M graphics with 12 RDNA 3 cores, and a 16 TOPS AMD Ryzen AI NPU.

The tablet has a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing camera with support for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition, quad speakers, a 50.82 Wh battery, and accessories that include a digital pen that supports up to 4096s levels of pressure sensitivity and uses Microsoft’s Pen Protocol version 2.6 and a detachable keyboard with adjustable backlighting.

The tablet also has a headphone jack and microSD card reader, dual fans for cooling, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

MINISFORUM V3 Tablet specs Display 14 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

165 Hz refresh rate

Up to 500 nits brightness Input Capacitive touchscreen

Pressure-sensitive pen (4096 levels, MPP 2.6 protocol)

Detachable keyboard (with 5-level adjustable backlighting) Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor

8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz max boost freq

28W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon 780M (integrated)

12 x RDNA 3 compute units RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage Up to 2TB

M.2 2280

PCIe NVMe OS Windows 11 Pro Ports 2 x USB4 (40 Gbps, power, data, video)

1 x VLink (USB-C for DisplayPort in)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Cameras 5MP rear w/auto-focus

2MP front IR cam w/Windows Hello face recognition Speakers Quad speakers Sensors Gyroscope

G-Sensor Security Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Battery 50.82 Wh Charging 65W USB-PD Cooling Dual fans

Four copper tubes Materials Magnesium alloy Dimensions 318 x 214 x 10mm Weight 946 grams

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.