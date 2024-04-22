At a time when most smartphone makers are dropping headphone jacks altogether, HiFi audio company MOONDROP has announced that its upcoming smartphone will not only support headphones designed to plug into 3.5mm jacks, but also supports 4.4mm audio connectors.

The phone will be called the MOONDROP MIAD01, and the company describes it as a “5G HiFi mobile audio device.”

At the moment, that’s almost all we know about the upcoming phone. But a picture posted to social media also shows what looks like a dual camera system with an LED flash on the back of the phone.

We first learned that the company was developing a phone when a new “smartphone” category was added to the MOONDROP website earlier this year, where it was spotted by SoundGuys. But there were few details available at the time.

There aren’t many more details now, but at least we’re starting to get a sense of what sets this phone apart from the competition. To the best of my knowledge, it would be the first phone with a 4.4mm audio jack with balanced audio cables (which, at least theoretically, supports higher power output than a 3.5mm unbalanced cable… assuming the phone can deliver enough power to make a noticeable difference).

MOONDROP is a Chinese company that was started in 2015, and which makes premium audio gear including headphones, in-ear monitors, digital to analog converters, and even a portable CD player.

The MIAD01 would be the first smartphone from the company, but at this point it’s unclear if MOONDROP designed the phone in-house or partnered with an existing device maker. And while a phone focused on audio quality may seem like a good idea on paper, this is a company that has no proven track record for delivering long-term service or software support for a device as complex as a phone, so it’s unsurprising that I’ve seen folks expressing a healthy amount of skepticism.

There’s still no word on specs, software, price, or a release date for the MIAD01 yet.

via /r/headphones and /r/Android

