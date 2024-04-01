The upcoming MINISFORUM HN14X is a small desktop computer with the guts of a powerful gaming laptop. Measuring 397 x 236 x 33mm (15.6″ x 9.3″ x 1.3″), it’s smaller than a PlayStation 5 (but bigger than a PS5 Slim), but it’s a full-fledged PC with up to a 14th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA graphics, and 96GB of memory.

MINISFORUM unveiled the computer at an event in China, alongside with several other new products including the company’s first water-cooled mini PC.

The top-of-the-line member of the HN14X family is the MINISFORUM AtomMan HN149, which features an 55-watt, 24-core, 32-thead Intel Core i9-14900HX Raptor Lake Refresh processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 discrete GPU with a 140W TGP inside a slim body with 5 copper heat pipes and fans for active cooling.

But given that MINISFORUM is branding the little computer as the HN14X, I imagine there could also be models with Core i5 or Core i7 processors on the horizon as well.

There are two SODIMM slots inside, each with support for up to 48GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 x4 storage.

Ports include

1 x USB4 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type0A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x RJ45 (Gigabit Ethernet)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

The computer also has an Intel BE200 wireless card with support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 and the HN149 comes with a 280W power supply.

There’s also a row of LED lights on the front, and of course they support RGB lighting effects, because… gaming, I guess.

MINISFORUM plans to begin taking pre-orders for the HN149 on May 20, 2024. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, and it’s unclear if that’s the global date for pre-orders or just the date when the little gaming PC launches in China.

via ITHome, NotebookCheck, and MyDrivers

