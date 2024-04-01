Mini PC maker MINISFORUM has unveiled its first water-cooled computer… for some reason. The MINISFORUM AtomMan UM890 WE packs an advanced cooling system that combines a heat sink, 120mm fan, and liquid cooling to keep the hardware running at optimal temperatures.

What’s a bit confusing is why you’d need that much cooling power. The system is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor. It’s a pretty powerful chip, but it’s made for laptops and probably wouldn’t overheat if you turned off the water pump.

That said, there may be another reason for the cooling: according to Portaltele, the UM890 WE not only keeps temperatures at 75 degrees Celcius or lower, but also keeps noise levels below 40 dB, so perhaps liquid cooling is meant to keep the fan noise down.

The computer has body that measures 175 x 155 x 132mm (6.9″ x 6.1″ x 5.2″) and an internal volume of 3.5 liters, which makes it pretty big by MINISFORUM’s mini PC standards, but still reasonably small for a desktop computer – especially one with liquid cooling.

Other features include support for up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory, two M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage. While there’s no discrete GPU inside the chassis, the Ryzen 9 8945HS has Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 graphics cores, and the computer can also support external graphics docks, thanks to a set of ports that includes:

1 x OCuLink (63 Gbps)

2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x 2.5 GbE RJ45 LAN

There’s also an M.2230 slot occupied by a wireless card with support for WiFI 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but MINISFORUM is expected to begin taking pre-orders for the UM890 WE on May 20, 2024.

via MyDrivers, VideoCardz, Rozetked, and Portaltele

