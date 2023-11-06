Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Mele Overclock 4C is a 178 x 94 x 21mm (7″ x 3.7″ x 0.8″) computer that’s small enough to fit in a pocket. But it’s a full-fledged desktop computer, complete with a 15-watt Intel N95 quad-core processor, a decent set of ports, and dual storage support.

It’s available now from Amazon with a list price of $270 for a model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but as of November 6, 2023 you can save $50 with an on-page coupon, bringing the price down to $220.

If Mele Overclock name sounds familiar, that’s because this is an updated version of the Overclock 3C that Ian reviewed for Liliputing this summer. That model was powered by an Intel Celeron N5105 processor and offered decent overall performance. Ian noted at the time that it had a few features that made it stand out, including:

Support for upgradable memory (something that’s rare in a min PC this small)

A new (for Mele) cooling system that combines a fan and a pure copper heat pipe

The ability to “overclock” the computer by adjusting the power limits (PL1, PL2, etc)

While that third point is what gives the Mele Overclock PCs their name, it’s sort of a weird use of the word “overclock,” as you cannot increase CPU frequency. Instead, adjusting the power limits might let you eke out small improvements in sustained performance over time.

What the new Overclcok 4C brings to the table is a higher-performance Intel Processor N95, which is based on Intel’s Alder Lake architecture, and which Mele says brings about 33% more performance than the Celeron N5105 Jasper Lake processor used in the previous-generation model.

Other features are largely the same. The Mele Overclock 4C supports both eMMC 5.1 and PCIe 3.0 x4 storage. The 16GB/512GB model available from Amazon has DDR4-3200 memory, 256GB of eMMC storage, and a 256GB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD.

While the eMMC storage is not user upgradeable, both the memory and SSD can be replaced: the system has a single SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of total memory and Mele says the computer can support up to a 4TB SSD. There’s also a microSD card reader with support for up to 2TB of removable storage.

Ports include:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Power, data, and video)

1 x USB Type-C (power only)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

The computer supports 24W or higher power supplies, which means you should be able to power it using some smartphone chargers or USB power banks. The power-only USB-C port supports 12V – 23V power input, while the full-function USB-C port supports 12V – 18V input.

The Mele Overclock 4C supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

via AndroidTVBox.eu

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.